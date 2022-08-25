This ‘Gilmore Girls’ star felt like a ‘meat stick’ filming a particular scene

This one still stings for Scott Patterson.

The actor who portrayed the character Luke in beloved TV comedy/drama “Gilmore Girls” spoke out with his true feelings on an infamous “butt scene” from an episode in the show’s third season.

The episode in question, “Keg! Max,” finds Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) commenting on Luke’s backside as he works behind the counter in his diner. Upon finishing his task, Luke has to tell the two to “stop talking about my butt” as it is in “bad taste.”

Patterson discussed the scene on a recent episode of his podcast, “I Am All In with Scott Patterson.” “That was disturbing,” Patterson said about the scene. “It is infuriating because you’re being treated like an object. And it’s disturbing and it’s disgusting and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes… it was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set. I couldn’t wait for that day to be over.”

The actor said he felt like “some kind of meat stick.” He continued, saying “This is how the creator of that show sees that character. That you can humiliate him and take away his dignity that entire scene and that’s okay.” He went on to say that’s the thing he hates about that episode.

Patterson also noted how it’s never okay to objectify any person and how he felt a certain level of “shame.”

“Just because it was 2003 didn’t mean it was okay. It’s never okay. And I didn’t feel comfortable doing it and it pissed me off.”

He went on to say he understood the humor in the scene but didn’t feel it was worth the laugh. “Somebody had to pay the price for that,” he said. “And I’m still paying the price for it.”

