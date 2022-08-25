Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Named 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player Of The Year; Gavin Stone Pitcher Of The Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers named Diego Cartaya their 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year and Gavin Stone as the franchise’s Pitcher of the Year. Both are top-ranked prospects in the Dodgers organization and are listed on MLB’s top-100 rankings. The honor is a culmination of...
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Saturday for Padres
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Cronenworth is being replaced at second base by Brandon Drury versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. In 546 plate appearances this season, Cronenworth has a .241 batting average with a...
Yardbarker
Josh Hader trade turning into disaster for Padres
The San Diego Padres were widely praised for their aggressive move to acquire closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the MLB trade deadline. In retrospect, they have to be wondering if they made a big mistake in doing so. On Sunday, Hader was brought in for the...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Yardbarker
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Yardbarker
Marlins designate 1B Jesus Aguilar for assignment
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who leads the team in hits, home runs and RBIs, was designated for assignment on Friday. The Marlins (54-70) will give their younger players more action, while Aguilar will have the opportunity to catch on with a playoff contender. Wednesday is the deadline for players to be on a team's roster in order to be eligible for the postseason.
Yardbarker
Mookie Betts stays hot as Dodgers blast Marlins
Blazing-hot Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon. Betts homered on the game's third pitch, ending Edward Cabrera's 22 2/3-inning scoreless streak. He ended the day 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark
Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
Yardbarker
A’s defeat Yanks in 11th on walk-off error
Shea Langeliers raced home from second base on DJ LeMahieu's throwing error with two outs in the 11th inning Saturday night, allowing the host Oakland Athletics to record a 3-2 walk-off win over the New York Yankees. The Yankees finished with just one hit. Their winning streak ended at five.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
FOX Sports
White Sox host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home losing streak
Arizona Diamondbacks (57-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-63, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
Yardbarker
Report: Cardinals expected to pursue Cubs C Wilson Contreras this winter
A doomsday scenario may be unfolding for Chicago Cubs fans. Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reported on Sunday that the St. Louis Cardinals checked in on Cubs catcher Willson Contreras at the trade deadline and are expected to talk with him this winter. The 30-year-old Contreras can become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout homer as Angels sweep Blue Jays
Shohei Ohtani had a two-run homer among his three hits as the visiting Los Angeles Angels earned an 8-3 victory Sunday afternoon that completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. Luis Rengifo also hit a two-run home run for the Angels, while Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout added...
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Yardbarker
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?
Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Yardbarker
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
