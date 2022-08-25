ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ozzy Osbourne says a horse told him to 'f*** off,' so he quit taking acid

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyXtu_0hV8y3HW00

Take it from your friendly neighborhood "Prince of Darkness": If you find yourself standing in a field talking to a horse who doesn't particularly find the conversation enticing, it could be time to rethink your whole strategy.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Ozzy Osbourne Radio , Black Sabbath Radio , and more!

In the latest issue of Classic Rock (via Louder ), Osbourne spoke about the making of his latest record, 2022's upcoming Patient Number 9 , revealing some intimate conversations he had with fellow classic rocker Eric Clapton who makes a collaborative appearance on the album, as well as former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi among an all-star cast of others.

Also within the new interview, some past quotes from Osbourne were resurfaced regarding the making of Sabbath‘s fourth album, Vol. 4 -- which features the fan-favorites "Supernaut," "Snowblind," and more. Looking back on those days as "good times" in the 2014 Mick Wall book Black Sabbath: Symptom of the Universe , the frontman expanded fans' encyclopedia of awesome Ozzy stories with tales of past drug use, and one of the reasons he decided to put that part of his life behind him. Explaining how the members had been living and rehearsing in a house in Los Angeles at that point in the early '70s, Ozzy said the band, "did loads of drugs and made an album: simple." Although the lingering effects of those drugs, particularly hallucinogens, caused him to rethink his inebriated strategy.

“At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid,” Ozzy expounds. “I didn’t care. I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England," he reveals. "I took 10 tabs of acid then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour. In the end the horse turned 'round and told me to f*** off. That was it for me."

Yep, that would do it. Aside from any medications stemming from recent surgeries , Ozzy has since sworn off the bad stuff for good, saying in 2018 , "I don't drink alcohol anymore… I don't smoke tobacco. I don't use drugs… I'm doing good right now... I now think, 'how did I think going into a bar and getting smashed and doing all that cocaine was fun?'"

Ozzy's forthcoming thirteenth studio album, the collaboration-packed Patient Number 9 , is set for release on September 9.

Check out the album's latest single, "Degradation Rules," featuring Black Sabbath 's Tony Iommi, as well as the record's stacked tracklisting now.

While you're in a headbanging mood, browse and favorite more of your favorite music on Audacy's Ozzy Osbourne Radio , Black Sabbath Radio , Masters Of Metal , IndustriALT , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Creepy and out of touch’: How MTV VMAs viewers responded to Johnny Depp’s shock appearance

Viewers are divided after watching Johnny Depp make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance came after a source cited as “close” to Depp toldThe New York...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Prince
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Mick Wall
Person
Eric Clapton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Horse#Acid
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy