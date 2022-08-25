Ozzy Osbourne says a horse told him to 'f*** off,' so he quit taking acid

Take it from your friendly neighborhood "Prince of Darkness": If you find yourself standing in a field talking to a horse who doesn't particularly find the conversation enticing, it could be time to rethink your whole strategy.

In the latest issue of Classic Rock (via Louder ), Osbourne spoke about the making of his latest record, 2022's upcoming Patient Number 9 , revealing some intimate conversations he had with fellow classic rocker Eric Clapton who makes a collaborative appearance on the album, as well as former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi among an all-star cast of others.

Also within the new interview, some past quotes from Osbourne were resurfaced regarding the making of Sabbath‘s fourth album, Vol. 4 -- which features the fan-favorites "Supernaut," "Snowblind," and more. Looking back on those days as "good times" in the 2014 Mick Wall book Black Sabbath: Symptom of the Universe , the frontman expanded fans' encyclopedia of awesome Ozzy stories with tales of past drug use, and one of the reasons he decided to put that part of his life behind him. Explaining how the members had been living and rehearsing in a house in Los Angeles at that point in the early '70s, Ozzy said the band, "did loads of drugs and made an album: simple." Although the lingering effects of those drugs, particularly hallucinogens, caused him to rethink his inebriated strategy.

“At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid,” Ozzy expounds. “I didn’t care. I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England," he reveals. "I took 10 tabs of acid then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour. In the end the horse turned 'round and told me to f*** off. That was it for me."

Yep, that would do it. Aside from any medications stemming from recent surgeries , Ozzy has since sworn off the bad stuff for good, saying in 2018 , "I don't drink alcohol anymore… I don't smoke tobacco. I don't use drugs… I'm doing good right now... I now think, 'how did I think going into a bar and getting smashed and doing all that cocaine was fun?'"

Ozzy's forthcoming thirteenth studio album, the collaboration-packed Patient Number 9 , is set for release on September 9.

Check out the album's latest single, "Degradation Rules," featuring Black Sabbath 's Tony Iommi, as well as the record's stacked tracklisting now.

