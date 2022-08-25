Read full article on original website
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
Register Citizen
‘They’re all Hall of Famers’: East Haven bocce elites square off in town championship
It was the best of the best at this summer’s East Haven recreation league bocce league championship at the town beach. And that’s saying something. Among the competitors: Giuseppe “Joe” DeLucia, 73, who was, as East Haven Recreation Director Liz Franco-Spano put it, “on fire.”
Bristol Press
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Masuk welcomes Kyle McGinnis
Position: Special education teacher for Masuk High School and STEM. Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Connecticut and Master’s degree in special education for k-12 from Southern Connecticut State University. What do you like most about teaching?. You can work with students who might have...
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Hamden Schools Prepare For “Normal” First Day Back
When Hamden students step out of summer break and back into the classroom next week, they’ll be starting the school year for the first time in-person and unmasked for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hamden’s new Superintendent of Schools Gary Highsmith has unrolled an...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen
NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
Eyewitness News
New Waterbury schools program could help combat teacher shortage
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Learning on the job is the aim of a new program in Waterbury Public Schools. Starting this school year, school district staff can take part in a program called “Waterbury U.”. The program is a way for staff to earn credit to better their career.
Register Citizen
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Windham County Convenience Store
A winning lottery ticket valued at $825,000 was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed Massachusetts resident, from Worcester, claimed the "$1,000,000 Emeralds" prize from a ticket sold in Windham County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. The ticket was purchased in the town of Thompson at the XtraMart,...
Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Eyewitness News
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people...
Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
Newington Town Crier
Newington police blotter
Stephen David Wolf, 33, 98-4 Rattling Valley Rd. Deep River, pos control substance third/sbs off, two counts – first-degree failure to appear. Melanie L. Lockshire, 45, 34 Eisenhauer Dr., Plainville, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Kristina Rain Patterson, 24, 65 Munzio Dr., Southington,...
2 more Plymouth School District employees arrested, accused of failing to report inappropriate touching
A third Plymouth School District employee has been arrested on charges of failure to report child abuse.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
