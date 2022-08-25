ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

New Teacher Profile: Masuk welcomes Kyle McGinnis

Position: Special education teacher for Masuk High School and STEM. Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Connecticut and Master’s degree in special education for k-12 from Southern Connecticut State University. What do you like most about teaching?. You can work with students who might have...
MONROE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen

NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
Eyewitness News

New Waterbury schools program could help combat teacher shortage

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Learning on the job is the aim of a new program in Waterbury Public Schools. Starting this school year, school district staff can take part in a program called “Waterbury U.”. The program is a way for staff to earn credit to better their career.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
WTNH

Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded

HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Eyewitness News

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people...
WTNH

Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Newington Town Crier

Newington police blotter

Stephen David Wolf, 33, 98-4 Rattling Valley Rd. Deep River, pos control substance third/sbs off, two counts – first-degree failure to appear. Melanie L. Lockshire, 45, 34 Eisenhauer Dr., Plainville, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Kristina Rain Patterson, 24, 65 Munzio Dr., Southington,...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project

BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE

