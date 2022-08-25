Read full article on original website
Related
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle
From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.
motor1.com
Audi explains why it is doing separate F1 engine to Porsche
Audi says its decision to build a different engine to fellow Volkswagen Group manufacturer Porsche for its Formula 1 entry was made to help better integration with different chassis. The German car manufacturer finally confirmed its F1 entry for 2026 at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, revealing it would...
CAR AND DRIVER
Kindred Motorworks Makes EV VW Bus, Bronco, Camaro Classics
Kindred Motorworks is turning revered classics like the Volkswagen Microbus, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Camaro into fully electric restorations. With a background in traditional restomod design, the company continues to offer its classic internal-combustion-vehicle upgrades while shifting its focus toward model-unique EV drivetrain development. Pricing ranges from low-end Camaros for...
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
motor1.com
Tesla Model Y RHD daily driver: New owner covers the pros and cons
Tesla Model 3 owner Glenn just splurged for a Model Y after the electric crossover finally made its way to New Zealand. Clearly, he liked the Model 3 or he wouldn't be investing in its larger and pricier sibling. Glenn talks about what sets the Model 3 and Model Y apart and highlights the many pros and cons of having a Model Y as a daily driver.
motor1.com
Ferrari F12 makes 209 mph on the Autobahn look easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its bonnet, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-litre F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 litres.
Top Speed
Making A Case for an Electric Bugatti EB110 Revival
Bugatti has been around since 1909. This has given the French brand time to give us some amazing automobiles and steel the title of the fastest car in the world four times. Under Rimac ownership, Bugatti is preparing to embrace electrification, and it will do that through hybridization at first. Everyone is talking about [the Bugatti Chiron successor, but here are a few reasons why the next Bugatti hypercar might, instead, be influenced by the EB110.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
Vinfast and TOGG, do the new car brands have potential?
There are three different worlds in the automotive industry. One is formed by the developed markets, mostly rich countries where the population lives under good or very good living standards. Another one is China, a unique case of a fast-growing economy with its own peculiarities. And the third one includes all the developing economies that still need to go through a deep transformation.
Top Speed
Gunterwerks Porsche 993 GT2 RS Is The Stuff Of Legends
There is a lot to say about the Porsche 911, but without a doubt, one of the most iconic generations is the 993. The last air-cooled 911 is praised by many Porsche enthusiasts as the last true 911. While the 992 generation is shaping up to be the last non-hybrid 911, there are companies like Gunterwerks that have decided to keep things old-school. Their latest creation pays tribute to one of the most extreme, air-cooled Porsches ever made, the 993 GT2 RS, with a reimagined, 700-horsepower version of it.
Porsche once built a bizarre convertible Cayenne SUV with two rear ends
Porsche built a convertible version of the Cayenne SUV once, and you have to see it to believe it. The automaker has revealed the concept vehicle for the first time as part of the SUV's 20th anniversary celebration. The two-door design study was one of several alternate takes on the...
This Wacky Porsche Tribute Boat Is as Close as You’ll Get to an Amphibious 911
Bring a TrailerAt last, a boat to match your Porsche 911.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z already wrecked before it leaves the dealership
The new Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and we aren't just talking about the 11 years for which its predecessor was in production. It's been a year since the production 2023 Z was unveiled, and it's finally reaching dealerships now. Unfortunately for one Z customer, it looks like the wait has been extended.
Comments / 1