There is a lot to say about the Porsche 911, but without a doubt, one of the most iconic generations is the 993. The last air-cooled 911 is praised by many Porsche enthusiasts as the last true 911. While the 992 generation is shaping up to be the last non-hybrid 911, there are companies like Gunterwerks that have decided to keep things old-school. Their latest creation pays tribute to one of the most extreme, air-cooled Porsches ever made, the 993 GT2 RS, with a reimagined, 700-horsepower version of it.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO