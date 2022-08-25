Eddie Jackson, rebuilding Bears intend to 'shock a lot of people' in 2022

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Seven months after the Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach and began working to create a new culture, players are starting to sound like their coaches.

That includes veteran safety Eddie Jackson, one of the Bears’ longest-tenured players. The 28-year-old Jackson is entering his sixth season in Chicago and embracing the fresh start that Eberflus promised would come with the regime change. Jackson has bought in to what Eberflus and the Bears are working toward, and he's working to help set the tone for the team.

“This is like a fresh start,” Jackson said. “Just the way we’re working and what we’re building. I feel like a lot of people are doubting us. We’re going to shock a lot of people.”

Jackson's play has warranted the criticism it has received over the past two seasons since he signed a four-year, $58.4-million contract extension with the Bears in January 2020. Jackson has zero interceptions in that span, has struggled too often as a tackler and went from being a fan favorite to a disappointment.

This past offseason, the Bears traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack, released nose tackle Eddie Goldman and linebacker Danny Trevathan and allowed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to walk in free agency. Jackson likely would’ve been gone too if not for the three remaining years on his hefty contract.

Amid the roster turnover, Jackson has embraced his place with this young Bears team. After Chicago selected safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round in late April, Jackson sought to bring him under his wing.

After Jackson offered to help Brisker along as a rookie, Brisker quickly took him up on that and asked to watch film together. Jackson invited the 23-year-old Brisker to his home near Halas Hall, and their study sessions began.

Brisker is best-suited in the box as a strong safety, which should complement Jackson well and allow him to play more “free” in the secondary, as Jackson said.

“Some people have a special talent to get to the football, and we definitely don't want to suppress that,” Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis said of Jackson. “So, within our scheme of things and within the framework that we have and our defensive structure, just allow him some freedoms to do his job and when he sees something to go make plays. Really good guys can see the opportunities present themselves within the flow of a game, and then they go make plays.

“He's getting better, and he's taking home to HITS principle . Hustle, toughness, takeaways, playing smart -- he's trying to do all those things. As a group. we're trying to all do it together. So, I've been pleased with where he is. He's giving us everything he's got right now. That's what I see.”

Eberflus and the Bears’ coaching staff believe Jackson can rediscover the form of his first three NFL seasons, as he was a breakout rookie in 2017 who then earned Pro Bowl recognition over the next two years. He played like one of the best defensive backs in the NFL during that stretch.

Jackson has taken notice of Eberflus’ vision and is showing the commitment to building it out.

“We see the foundation, the type of foundation they’re trying to set," Jackson said.

“You start to see it and it's like, 'OK, it really is true.'”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

