Tennis

Djokovic’s Late U.S. Open Withdrawal Costs Lower-Ranked Pro $21,000

Novak Djokovic’s steadfast choice to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to have ripple effects on the tennis world. Most recently, it came at the expense of 23-year-old Barcelona native Pol Martin Tiffon. Djokovic, who is prevented from entering the United States because he is not vaccinated, waited until Thursday, just before the U.S. Open main draw was announced, to pull out of the tournament. While his withdrawal opened up a spot in the main draw for a “lucky loser,” Tiffon was an unlucky loser, missing out on the $21,000 in participation prize money that he would have earned from playing...
Daniil Medvedev: 'I wish Novak Djokovic could play the US Open'

Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev says he wishes Novak Djokovic had been allowed to play in the tournament his year. Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev says he wishes Novak Djokovic had been allowed to play in the tournament his year. Medvedev beat Djokovic in last season’s final as he ruined the Serbian’s...
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
America’s Fall Booster Plan Has a Fatal Paradox

America’s first-ever reformulated COVID-19 vaccines are coming, very ahead of schedule, and in some ways, the timing couldn’t be better. Pfizer’s version of the shot, which combines the original recipe with ingredients targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, may be available to people 12 and older as early as the week after Labor Day; Moderna’s adult-only brew seems to be on a similar track. The schedule slates the shots to debut at a time when BA.5 is still the country’s dominant coronavirus morph—and it means that, after more than a year of scrambling to catch up to SARS-CoV-2’s evolutionary capers, we might finally be getting inoculations that are well matched to the season’s circulating strains. Which is “absolutely great,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona.
US Open: Andy Murray and Serena Williams headline the action on opening day at Flushing Meadows in New York

Expect tears, cheers, thrills and spills when Andy Murray and Serena Williams take to the court to headline the action on the opening day of the US Open. The 40-year-old American will take on world No 80 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium (midnight in the UK) and the eyes of the world will all be on the global superstar, who confirmed earlier this month she was "evolving" away from tennis.
Cameron Norrie keen to build on Wimbledon exploits at US Open

Cameron Norrie is looking to build on his breakthrough Wimbledon run by seizing his opportunity at the US Open.The British number one achieved another landmark in what has been an exceptional 18 months by reaching his first grand slam semi-final at the All England Club last month.And Norrie goes into the year’s final slam buoyed by more strong performances on the north American hard courts, reaching the final of an ATP Tour event in Mexico and then the semi-finals in Cincinnati last week.One of Norrie’s big strengths is his level-headed approach, and he said of his Wimbledon achievements: “It was...
Serena Williams Readies Farewell As US Open Begins

Serena Williams will take centre stage as the US Open gets under way on Monday with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. After announcing earlier this month that the countdown to her retirement had begun, Williams will step on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows for what could be her final appearance in a Grand Slam singles event.
Novak Djokovic Officially Withdraws From 2022 US Open

After much speculation, Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will not be participating in this year’s US Open. The 21-time Grand Slam winner took to Twitter to make the official announcement, “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”
US Open expectations on Serena Williams should be 'very low,' says Andy Murray

Andy Murray hopes US Open becomes a celebration of Serena Williams and her accomplishments. Andy Murray has urged everyone to curb expectations about Serena Williams’ US Open send-off and treat it as a celebration instead. Serena will hang up her rackets after the tournament after an incredible career that...
US OPEN PREVIEW: Rafa Nadal, Cam Norrie and Daniil Medvedev aim to capitalize on Novak Djokovic's absence in New York... while Iga Swiatek is strong favorite in the women's draw as Emma Raducanu dreams of another miracle triumph

The US Open, the fourth and final Slam of the tennis year, gets underway in New York on Monday and promises to be as exciting as ever. With 21-time major champion Novak Djokovic expected to be absent because of his Covid vaccination status, the men's singles draw has been blown wide open.
