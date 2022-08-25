Read full article on original website
Related
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
Djokovic’s Late U.S. Open Withdrawal Costs Lower-Ranked Pro $21,000
Novak Djokovic’s steadfast choice to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to have ripple effects on the tennis world. Most recently, it came at the expense of 23-year-old Barcelona native Pol Martin Tiffon. Djokovic, who is prevented from entering the United States because he is not vaccinated, waited until Thursday, just before the U.S. Open main draw was announced, to pull out of the tournament. While his withdrawal opened up a spot in the main draw for a “lucky loser,” Tiffon was an unlucky loser, missing out on the $21,000 in participation prize money that he would have earned from playing...
SkySports
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
Yardbarker
Daniil Medvedev: 'I wish Novak Djokovic could play the US Open'
Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev says he wishes Novak Djokovic had been allowed to play in the tournament his year. Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev says he wishes Novak Djokovic had been allowed to play in the tournament his year. Medvedev beat Djokovic in last season’s final as he ruined the Serbian’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miss England finalist becomes first in pageant's history to compete without makeup
Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old college student, will become the first Miss England contestant to opt for a totally natural look in the finals this fall.
America’s Fall Booster Plan Has a Fatal Paradox
America’s first-ever reformulated COVID-19 vaccines are coming, very ahead of schedule, and in some ways, the timing couldn’t be better. Pfizer’s version of the shot, which combines the original recipe with ingredients targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, may be available to people 12 and older as early as the week after Labor Day; Moderna’s adult-only brew seems to be on a similar track. The schedule slates the shots to debut at a time when BA.5 is still the country’s dominant coronavirus morph—and it means that, after more than a year of scrambling to catch up to SARS-CoV-2’s evolutionary capers, we might finally be getting inoculations that are well matched to the season’s circulating strains. Which is “absolutely great,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona.
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray and Serena Williams headline the action on opening day at Flushing Meadows in New York
Expect tears, cheers, thrills and spills when Andy Murray and Serena Williams take to the court to headline the action on the opening day of the US Open. The 40-year-old American will take on world No 80 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium (midnight in the UK) and the eyes of the world will all be on the global superstar, who confirmed earlier this month she was "evolving" away from tennis.
SkySports
US Open: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both disappointed with Novak Djokovic's absence from New York
Rafael Nadal described Novak Djokovic's absence from the US Open as "very sad news", while world No 1 Daniil Medvedev said he wished the Serbian "would play here". The Wimbledon champion is sitting out his second Grand Slam of the season because of his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron Norrie keen to build on Wimbledon exploits at US Open
Cameron Norrie is looking to build on his breakthrough Wimbledon run by seizing his opportunity at the US Open.The British number one achieved another landmark in what has been an exceptional 18 months by reaching his first grand slam semi-final at the All England Club last month.And Norrie goes into the year’s final slam buoyed by more strong performances on the north American hard courts, reaching the final of an ATP Tour event in Mexico and then the semi-finals in Cincinnati last week.One of Norrie’s big strengths is his level-headed approach, and he said of his Wimbledon achievements: “It was...
International Business Times
Serena Williams Readies Farewell As US Open Begins
Serena Williams will take centre stage as the US Open gets under way on Monday with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. After announcing earlier this month that the countdown to her retirement had begun, Williams will step on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows for what could be her final appearance in a Grand Slam singles event.
hypebeast.com
Novak Djokovic Officially Withdraws From 2022 US Open
After much speculation, Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will not be participating in this year’s US Open. The 21-time Grand Slam winner took to Twitter to make the official announcement, “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”
Yardbarker
US Open expectations on Serena Williams should be 'very low,' says Andy Murray
Andy Murray hopes US Open becomes a celebration of Serena Williams and her accomplishments. Andy Murray has urged everyone to curb expectations about Serena Williams’ US Open send-off and treat it as a celebration instead. Serena will hang up her rackets after the tournament after an incredible career that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry took private jet to polo tournament just a month after preaching that climate change was ‘wreaking havoc’
PRINCE Harry took a private jet to a polo tournament — just a month after preaching that climate change was “wreaking havoc”. The eco-warrior Duke flew for two hours from California to Colorado on Wednesday on a £7.6million Bombardier Challenger owned by business pal Marc Ganzi.
US OPEN PREVIEW: Rafa Nadal, Cam Norrie and Daniil Medvedev aim to capitalize on Novak Djokovic's absence in New York... while Iga Swiatek is strong favorite in the women's draw as Emma Raducanu dreams of another miracle triumph
The US Open, the fourth and final Slam of the tennis year, gets underway in New York on Monday and promises to be as exciting as ever. With 21-time major champion Novak Djokovic expected to be absent because of his Covid vaccination status, the men's singles draw has been blown wide open.
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray sweat tests come back clear as cause of cramp remains unknown ahead ahead of Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray admits it's "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers as to what is causing his cramp issues ahead of the US Open. The 35-year-old has struggled with hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.
Forget beer goggles! 'Beauty goggles' mean we perceive physically attractive people as more confident, intelligent and trustworthy, study finds
Attractive people are more likely to be perceived as having positive personalities, a new study shows – a phenomenon that has been dubbed 'beauty goggles'. Researchers presented photos of men and women to 11,000 participants from 45 countries, including the UK, to determine perceived attractiveness and personality. People in...
People
311K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1