Albert N.
3d ago
so what. there's a war going on and all she cares about is getting more money off that dead nab star.
15
Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins
“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to her trial against the Los Angeles County
Vanessa Bryant went to court again, but she didn’t go alone this time. The businesswoman and philanthropist were accompanied by her best friends Ciara and Monica and her 19-year-old daughter Natalia Diamante. GrosbyGroup Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to...
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that only 'god knows' if Kobe Bryant crash photos were permanently deleted from first responders' devices
"The fact that it hasn't popped up on social media means that they did a good job," LA County Sheriff Villanueva said referring to crash photos.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers
In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
SFGate
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed...
Jury award in Kobe Bryant crash trial corrected to $30M, not $31M
The previously announced $31 million combined jury award against Los Angeles County for Vanessa Bryant and her co-plaintiff in the helicopter crash-site photos trial should have been $30 million, a judge determined Friday, based on a juror’s note delivered less than an hour after the higher number was read aloud in court Wednesday and reported around the world.
Ben Affleck is selling his mansion for $30 million to continue building a new life with Jennifer Lopez
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a...
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
Shaquille O’Neal reveals his biggest regret about Kobe Bryant’s death and why he thought it was a hoax when he first heard the shattering news
Shaquille O'Neal has revealed he thought news of the late Kobe Bryant's death was a hoax at first and admitted he regretted not keeping in more regular contact with his former teammate. Bryant died alongside eight other people - including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - in a helicopter crash just...
NBA・
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded Greg Lauren Dress at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Me Time.” On Tuesday, the model-entrepreneur stepped out on the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a hooded gray dress by Greg Lauren from the label’s spring 2015 collection. She paired the look with heels by Femme LA, gold hoops and gold bangles. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her makeup simple with a bold eye.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York...
AOL Corp
'Mamba Day': Los Angeles celebrates Kobe Bryant on 8/24 with new mural, light show
Los Angeles will celebrate Mamba Day with a sprawling mural of the late Kobe Bryant in downtown L.A. and a light tribute to the Lakers legend at the Santa Monica Pier on Wednesday. The annual Kobe Bryant Day celebration will include the unveiling of a giant outdoor mural at the...
People
