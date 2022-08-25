ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 17

Albert N.
3d ago

so what. there's a war going on and all she cares about is getting more money off that dead nab star.

Reply(2)
15
Related
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins

“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers

In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Jury award in Kobe Bryant crash trial corrected to $30M, not $31M

The previously announced $31 million combined jury award against Los Angeles County for Vanessa Bryant and her co-plaintiff in the helicopter crash-site photos trial should have been $30 million, a judge determined Friday, based on a juror’s note delivered less than an hour after the higher number was read aloud in court Wednesday and reported around the world.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WWD

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded Greg Lauren Dress at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Me Time.” On Tuesday, the model-entrepreneur stepped out on the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a hooded gray dress by Greg Lauren from the label’s spring 2015 collection. She paired the look with heels by Femme LA, gold hoops and gold bangles. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her makeup simple with a bold eye.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

311K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy