Skyline HS in Dallas placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting; lockdown lifted

Skyline High School had to be put on lockdown Thursday morning after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say at around 9:40 a.m. they responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of Chariot Drive. They learned four individuals had been standing outside in a courtyard of the apartment complex at that location when an unknown person exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots. One of the people was grazed by a bullet. Other buildings were hit but no other injuries were reported.

By Dallas School District protocol, the school was put on lockdown. It has since been lifted. Police are still looking for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 1080 KRLD for the latest.

