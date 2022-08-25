ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims

By The Associated Press
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziNnI_0hV8xAL900

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina.

The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two whistleblowers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois-based insurance company.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

State Farm also agreed to dismiss counterclaims it filed against the whistleblowers. The company had alleged that the whistleblowers breached their employment agreements and violated other laws by taking company documents while working as independent adjusters. The settlement was reached on July 20 and reported Wednesday by the Sun Herald .

Cori and Kerri Rigsby, sisters and former adjusters based in south Mississippi, sued the company for fraud after they said they witnessed the company shifting state claims to federal flood insurance that should have been paid by private wind insurance.

The Rigsbys won their case in 2013, focused on one home in North Biloxi, Mississippi. The sisters said State Farm defrauded the National Flood Insurance Program by charging it for flood damage to a policyholder’s home when the destruction was caused by wind.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the jury verdict unanimously. The court rejected claims by State Farm that the whistleblower case against the insurer should have been dismissed because its existence was leaked.

U.S. District Court Judge Sul Ozerden ordered State Farm to pay $750,000 in damages, with 30% going to the Rigsbys and the rest going to the federal government.

State Farm will pay the $100 million in restitution to the federal government, not individual policyholders

State Farm and the Rigsbys said in a statement that “the parties are pleased to bring an end to this 16-year litigation,” the newspaper reported.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Miami Herald

Dollar General faces $1.2 million fine for ‘risking employees’ lives,’ feds say

Dollar General faces a fine of more than $1.2 million dollars after the company was “risking employees’ lives” at three stores in Georgia, federal labor officials say. Safety violations include workers being exposed to “fire and entrapment hazards” with blocked store exits and electrical panels that were not easily accessible at the Dollar General locations in Hogansville, Pembroke and Smyrna, according to an Aug. 15 Department of Labor news release.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Hurricane Katrina#Casualty Insurance#State Farm Insurance#The Sun Herald#The U S Supreme Court
WKRG News 5

1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
WKRG News 5

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fugitive was taken into custody after viewers spotted him from a WKRG News 5 feature. Terrance James was arrested Monday, Aug. 22 after U.S. Marshal received a tip from a viewer about his whereabouts. James was arrested on Old Shell and Cody Roads. James was wanted for violating the terms […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue.  The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy