Harris County, TX

Texas Man Breaks Into Home, Takes A Shower In Daughter's Bathroom

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 4

A Texas man has been arrested after he broke into a home to take a shower .

The alleged incident occurred Tuesday (August 23) shortly before 3 a.m. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded to a call in the 21000 block of Christopher Lake Court in Fairfield Village. The caller said the suspect entered their home using the unlocked back door and was taking a shower in their daughter's bathroom.

When police arrived to the home, the suspect fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended. Police identified him as Jose Luis Navarrete , a man who was out on bond for driving while intoxicated. Navarrete was charged with burglary of a habitation and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.

CONSTABLES ARREST A SUSPECT WHO BROKE INTO A RESIDENCE IN FAIRFIELD VILLAGE TO TAKE A SHOWER On August 23, 2022, at...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

