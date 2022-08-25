Read full article on original website
Watertown standoff; Man pointed firearm at police, in custody
WATERTOWN, Wis. - The Watertown Police Department is actively investigating a standoff that occurred with officers on Saturday, Aug. 27 into the early morning hours of Aug. 28. The incident at a residence on Arlington Way was originally reported to police around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say the incident...
Watertown police shoot at armed suspect, use gas in standoff
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police shot at a man who they said threatened them with a gun during a standoff Saturday. Officers were sent to a home on Arlington Way at around 4 p.m. after police said the man violated bond conditions. During a standoff, police said he pointed a gun at them multiple times and made comments about starting a gunfight.
Suspect arrested after 14-hour standoff with Watertown Police
The Watertown Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff with officers overnight.
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
Dollar store parking lot shooting leads to two injured in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Family Dollar on W. Johnson St. The Fond du Lac Police Department says just after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers driving in the area saw a person in the parking lot shooting at two vehicles.
Beaver Dam Man Given Jail Time For Burglarizing Residence
(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to 180 days in jail with work release privileges this week for burglarizing a residential property. Raul Contreras entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a property in the town of Beaver Dam after...
Police arrest disorderly mother
Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
Suspects in custody following armed home invasion in Village of Jackson | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
August 26, 2022 – Jackson, WI – Three suspects are in custody following a July armed home invasion robbery in Jackson. On August 25, 2022, Jackson officers executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of West Galena Street in the City of Milwaukee related to this investigation.
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
Caledonia police: Stabbing in Culver's parking lot, 1 arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police arrested a suspect after a stabbing in a Culver's parking lot on Friday, Aug. 26. Two family members had gotten into an argument, police said, resulting in one of them being stabbing. That person was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no danger...
