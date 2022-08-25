ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupun, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown standoff; Man pointed firearm at police, in custody

WATERTOWN, Wis. - The Watertown Police Department is actively investigating a standoff that occurred with officers on Saturday, Aug. 27 into the early morning hours of Aug. 28. The incident at a residence on Arlington Way was originally reported to police around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say the incident...
WATERTOWN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mazomanie, WI
Crime & Safety
Waupun, WI
Crime & Safety
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mazomanie, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
City
Waupun, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community

CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
CLINTON, WI
msn.com

Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
FOND DU LAC, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K9#Landall S Trailer Park
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Man Given Jail Time For Burglarizing Residence

(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to 180 days in jail with work release privileges this week for burglarizing a residential property. Raul Contreras entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a property in the town of Beaver Dam after...
BEAVER DAM, WI
waupacanow.com

Police arrest disorderly mother

Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
WAUPACA, WI
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted

MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia police: Stabbing in Culver's parking lot, 1 arrested

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police arrested a suspect after a stabbing in a Culver's parking lot on Friday, Aug. 26. Two family members had gotten into an argument, police said, resulting in one of them being stabbing. That person was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no danger...
CALEDONIA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy