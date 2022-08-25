Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fires burning in Eagle Cap Wilderness
BAKER CITY – Five lightning caused fires are burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. These fires are in remote areas and pose minimal threats to private property and other values, according to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Firefighters are closely monitoring fire activity and using strategies to protect values adjacent...
elkhornmediagroup.com
S. Fork John Day Road to close for culvert replacement
DAYVILLE – (Press Release from the Prineville BLM Office) The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close the South Fork John Day Road from August 30 to September 1 to remove a by-pass road that was necessary to replace a culvert. The project increased the culvert’s weight capacity as well as improved habitat and passage for aquatic wildlife.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Man sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Department of Justice) A Baker City, Oregon man with several prior felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison today after he was arrested with multiple firearms and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Jacob Grammon, 26, was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison...
mybasin.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies Stop Mass Shooting at Sold Out Concert
Grant County sheriff’s deputies believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater last Friday night. Citizens and security notified deputies around 9 p.m. of a man in the parking lot. Witnesses’ suspicions were raised when they saw the man inhale an unknown substance and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. The man concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside-the-waistband holster. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata, approached concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.
