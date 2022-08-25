ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, OR

Fires burning in Eagle Cap Wilderness

BAKER CITY – Five lightning caused fires are burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. These fires are in remote areas and pose minimal threats to private property and other values, according to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Firefighters are closely monitoring fire activity and using strategies to protect values adjacent...
S. Fork John Day Road to close for culvert replacement

DAYVILLE – (Press Release from the Prineville BLM Office) The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close the South Fork John Day Road from August 30 to September 1 to remove a by-pass road that was necessary to replace a culvert. The project increased the culvert’s weight capacity as well as improved habitat and passage for aquatic wildlife.
Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies Stop Mass Shooting at Sold Out Concert

Grant County sheriff’s deputies believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater last Friday night. Citizens and security notified deputies around 9 p.m. of a man in the parking lot. Witnesses’ suspicions were raised when they saw the man inhale an unknown substance and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. The man concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside-the-waistband holster. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata, approached concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.
