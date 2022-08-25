Grant County sheriff’s deputies believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater last Friday night. Citizens and security notified deputies around 9 p.m. of a man in the parking lot. Witnesses’ suspicions were raised when they saw the man inhale an unknown substance and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. The man concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside-the-waistband holster. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata, approached concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO