This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck down a 16-year-old when shots rang out at a south side events center Friday night. That young man is reportedly the father of an 8 month old boy.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO