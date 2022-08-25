Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City Police looking for woman who allegedly stole lottery ticket display worth over $1,000
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a woman involved in a lottery ticket robbery at a local convenience store.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Police investigate after 16-year-old recent father killed by stray bullet
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck down a 16-year-old when shots rang out at a south side events center Friday night. That young man is reportedly the father of an 8 month old boy.
okcfox.com
1 shot overnight in downtown Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say one person was shot outside a club near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Blvd on Friday night. The person was taken to the hospital and is...
Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide
Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Overnight Shooting In Downtown OKC
One person was injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Boulevard. A group of people had gathered outside of a club when shots were fired, police said. One...
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
KOCO
Backyard grill starts fire at Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A grill in a backyard started a fire at an Oklahoma City home. On Saturday, firefighters arrived at a house near Southwest 89th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue to put out the blaze, but not before it spread from the backyard into the house itself.
News On 6
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Oklahoma City Hostage Situation, Shooting
Newly released bodycam video details the moments Oklahoma City Police say they were forced to shoot a man during a hostage situation. The domestic call came in just after 1 a.m. on August 13. The scene quickly took a turn once officers arrived on the scene. “As far as I’m...
Oklahoma inmate gets away from Community Correction Facility, quickly found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
Police investigating theft of lottery ticket display
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets.
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
KTUL
Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix...
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
KOCO
Truck crashes into OKC Social Security office, forcing it to close
OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal investigators are looking into an early morning crash that forced a local Social Security office to be closed. The office is at NE 122nd and Kelley. Customers had to be turned away after the truck ripped a huge hole in the building. The driver suffered...
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
News On 6
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
Fire Crews Investigating Early Morning Vehicle Fire In Moore
Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday morning for a vehicle fire on the southwest side of Moore. One victim was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. This is a developing story.
