ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police investigate after 16-year-old recent father killed by stray bullet

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck down a 16-year-old when shots rang out at a south side events center Friday night. That young man is reportedly the father of an 8 month old boy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

1 shot overnight in downtown Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital. Officials say one person was shot outside a club near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Blvd on Friday night. The person was taken to the hospital and is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Backyard grill starts fire at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A grill in a backyard started a fire at an Oklahoma City home. On Saturday, firefighters arrived at a house near Southwest 89th Street and South Santa Fe Avenue to put out the blaze, but not before it spread from the backyard into the house itself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Okcpd
KTUL

Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Deputy Mark Johns was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. Deputy Johns is recovering from a damaged femoral artery after he was shot while trying to shield Sgt. Bobby Swartz from the gunfire. Surgery was done on Tuesday to fix...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy