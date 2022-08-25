Crooks use lottery scam to swindle $75K from Staten Island woman, 67, cops say

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Two suspects allegedly used a lottery scam to swindle $75,000 from a 67-year-old Staten Island woman, authorities said.

The crooks approached the woman at the ShopRite on Richmond Avenue in Graniteville on Aug. 9, around 1:30 p.m., and told her they needed help cashing their winning lottery ticket, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Shortly after, the victim and the suspects left the supermarket and went to several banks where the woman withdrew large sums of money totaling $75,000, police said.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Police released surveillance photos of the male, middle-aged perpetrators. One suspect was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, olive or tan pants, blue face mask, and sunglasses. The other was in a black shirt, brown pants, dark shoes, and a blue face mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.