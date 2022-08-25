ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

nittanysportsnow.com

2023 4-Star Athlete Kaveion Keys Will Announce Commitment Monday; Penn State in top 4

Penn State target Kaveion Keys, a four-star recruit out of Richmond, Virginia, announced that he will announce his commitment Monday. Penn State is in the running with North Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. Keys is the number five recruit in Virginia, the No. 25 linebacker, and the No. 319 player nationally according to 247Sports composite ratings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
styleweekly.com

A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)

A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
RICHMOND, VA
News 8 WROC

Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Patriots win season opener 47-0

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School football team won its season opener Thursday night, shutting out Harrisonburg 47-0. Albemarle scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and never looked back. Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker ran 28 yards for the first touchdown of the game and then threw three touchdowns to put the Patriots up 26-0 at halftime. Parker completed 10-of-14 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW. Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit. No injuries have been reported. The Charlottesville Police Department is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

