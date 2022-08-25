Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
14-year-old shot and killed in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
Families still seek answers, remember victims of 2020 homicide
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Aug. 28, 2020 — Khalid Monroe and Caesar Soriano were shot and killed on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy. Caesar was 26, and a father to two children. “He would stop and help anybody and do anything for anybody, he would make your day,” Sandra […]
6 people injured in overnight Albany shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills.
Driver seriously injured after crash on Thruway in Albany
New York State Police said one person is seriously injured after a crash on the Thruway in Albany. The crash happened on August 26 around 3 p.m.
WNYT
Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
Motorcycle driver and passenger hospitalized after crash with drunk driver, troopers say
Salisbury, N.Y. — A motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a vehicle driven by an intoxicated woman in Herkimer County on Saturday, troopers said. Edward J. Olejarnik, 52, of Whitesboro, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle at 8:12 p.m. on Route...
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
WNYT
North Greenbush fire remains under investigation
The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
WRGB
Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
WNYT
Saratoga County animal shelter hosts clear the shelter
The Saratoga County animal shelter is hosting a clear the shelters event today from 10 until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the facility at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. It’s part of a national event we’ve been promoting here at news channel 13.
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
Truck hits Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row
Another truck has hit the infamous Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row. The strike happened before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
WNYT
City of Glens Falls announces road closures
The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
WNYT
Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack
ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
WKTV
Two injured in 3-car crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Bleecker Street in Utica Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 the injuries are considered minor. One of the cars came to rest against a building. There's no word...
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
Queensbury road detours to stick around for now
On Friday, Warren County announced that ongoing road work in the town of Queensbury would be taking a bit longer to complete than originally anticipated. The re-opening of the currently closed bridge over Halfway Brook will be delayed.
WNYT
Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court
The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
Police: Albany man arrested, found with loaded gun
An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.
