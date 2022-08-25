ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

wamc.org

Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

14-year-old shot and killed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families still seek answers, remember victims of 2020 homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Aug. 28, 2020 — Khalid Monroe and Caesar Soriano were shot and killed on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy.  Caesar was 26, and a father to two children.  “He would stop and help anybody and do anything for anybody, he would make your day,” Sandra […]
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting

Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT

North Greenbush fire remains under investigation

The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
WRGB

Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

City of Glens Falls announces road closures

The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack

ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Two injured in 3-car crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Bleecker Street in Utica Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 the injuries are considered minor. One of the cars came to rest against a building. There's no word...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Man charged in deadly May Northway crash back in court

The man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing a woman on the Northway, was back in an Albany County courtroom Friday morning. Vasu Laroiya is facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The court clerk tells NewsChannel 13 Laroya is being put on probation. Police say the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

