Read full article on original website
Related
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm
“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
WAAY-TV
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
impact601.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
Flood Videos, Pictures Show Mississippi Streets Submerged
Intense weather forced a day care in Florence, Mississippi, to evacuate over 100 children and workers on Wednesday.
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
apr.org
NASA poised to launch Alabama designed moon rocket
Engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville will be watching the upcoming test launch of a new rocket closely. NASA is poised to send its new Space Launch System booster on a forty two day mission around the moon. The Marshall Space Center designed, managed and tested the so-called Artemis One test vehicle. NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters the mission includes a shakedown flight of the Orion capsule that could carry astronauts to the moon.
WSFA
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama
Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
localmemphis.com
State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to flooding
If predictions are correct the Pearl River will crest late Sunday or by Monday. Water could flow into people's homes and businesses.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
mississippiscoreboard.com
History Made: Mississippi’s first all-female officiating crew takes the field – By Torsheta Jackson
Dr. Adrienne Barnes, stepped onto the damp turf of the South Jackson football field. She adjusted her white referee’s cap on her head before studying the teams gathered. Back judge, Dominique Sutton, handed the ball to the kicker. Another quick glance by Barnes ensured everyone was in position. Satisfied, she blew her whistle signaling the kickoff and making history.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Comments / 0