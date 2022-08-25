ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ourmshome.com

North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm

“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
apr.org

NASA poised to launch Alabama designed moon rocket

Engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville will be watching the upcoming test launch of a new rocket closely. NASA is poised to send its new Space Launch System booster on a forty two day mission around the moon. The Marshall Space Center designed, managed and tested the so-called Artemis One test vehicle. NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters the mission includes a shakedown flight of the Orion capsule that could carry astronauts to the moon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama

Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippiscoreboard.com

History Made: Mississippi’s first all-female officiating crew takes the field – By Torsheta Jackson

Dr. Adrienne Barnes, stepped onto the damp turf of the South Jackson football field. She adjusted her white referee’s cap on her head before studying the teams gathered. Back judge, Dominique Sutton, handed the ball to the kicker. Another quick glance by Barnes ensured everyone was in position. Satisfied, she blew her whistle signaling the kickoff and making history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

