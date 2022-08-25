Read full article on original website
Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1
WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI...
California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses
A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
Santa Clara County dam faces growing opposition
The opposition against the Pacheco Dam expansion in South County is growing—and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. This week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
Man dies leaping from parking structure
This story first appeared in Saturday morning’s Daily Post. If you want to see important local news stories first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. A man died in Mountain View yesterday after jumping from the fifth story of a parking garage on the...
Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians
San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Truck horns were blaring throughout the Rodeo Grounds but families were all smiles on Sunday afternoon. The 8th annual Touch A Truck event returned with more than 50 emergency, construction and utility vehicles were on hand. This interactive event had children of all ages being able to step inside these vehicles for The post Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned appeared first on KION546.
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
I really hope no one is paying attention. It's a lovely Friday afternoon and...
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
SPECIAL REPORT: The difference Soledad’s all-inclusive park will make for kids with special needs
The City of Soledad is building a fully inclusive park where children with disabilities can play with other kids without barriers. The post SPECIAL REPORT: The difference Soledad’s all-inclusive park will make for kids with special needs appeared first on KION546.
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Focal Point | Begonia Festival
Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
EATERS DIGEST: The BLT verdict is in, a summer dinner at Bedda Mia and Sugar Bakery opens
Happy Friday! School might be back in session...
'Upgraded Santa Barbara' vision for La Bahia luxury hotel, aiming for 2024 opening across from Boardwalk
Ensemble Real Estate Investments exec Michael Moskowitz says his company plans to steer away from heavy-handed Spanish Colonial design on the planned 155-room hotel and attempt to "thread the needle" between modern amenities and honoring the site's history and Santa Cruz's unique character.
Marina Fire, city leaders growing concerned over frequent fires in abandoned duplexes
On Tuesday, a fire burned down another abandoned duplex in a location that’s become a problem for Marina. The post Marina Fire, city leaders growing concerned over frequent fires in abandoned duplexes appeared first on KION546.
Plane makes ‘forced landing’ near Watsonville
A small plane completed a "forced landing" outside of Watsonville, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
Mountain lion incident leads to war of words between Hollister police and the Oakland Zoo
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An incident involving a male mountain lion being shot in Hollister has led to a war of words between the Hollister police department and the Oakland zoo. According the Hollister Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted in Hollister early Friday morning at 4:42 a.m. on Diablo Drive.
