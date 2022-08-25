ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

pajaronian.com

Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1

WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County dam faces growing opposition

The opposition against the Pacheco Dam expansion in South County is growing—and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. This week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
padailypost.com

Man dies leaping from parking structure

This story first appeared in Saturday morning’s Daily Post. If you want to see important local news stories first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. A man died in Mountain View yesterday after jumping from the fifth story of a parking garage on the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
San José Spotlight

Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians

San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Truck horns were blaring throughout the Rodeo Grounds but families were all smiles on Sunday afternoon. The 8th annual Touch A Truck event returned with more than 50 emergency, construction and utility vehicles were on hand. This interactive event had children of all ages being able to step inside these vehicles for The post Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
msn.com

Focal Point | Begonia Festival

Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

