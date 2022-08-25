ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
cainlive.com

4th Quarter TD Pushes Cain Over the Top: 28-24 FINAL

On Thursday 8/25 at 7:00 PM, the Klein Cain Hurricanes stacked up on the scrimmage line against the Summer Creek Bulldogs in a non-conference game located at Klein Memorial stadium. The teams traded blows in a tight season-opener, ending with Klein Cain on top after a thrilling 4th quarter touchdown at the 1-minute mark.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Culture Of Winning: Frassati Men’s Soccer Historic Season Is Just The Start

SOMETIMES IT JUST TAKES THAT ONE TEAM TO BREAK THE MOLD. TO SILENCE THE CRITICS AND TO PROVE THE DOUBTERS WRONG. For Frassati Catholic, the headline team of the 2021-2022 season resided on the pitch with men’s soccer. The Falcons were historic, reaching the TAPPS DivisionII State Championship match in March and finishing as the second-best squad in Texas.
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bend, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Bend County, TX
Sports
County
Fort Bend County, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Kempner, TX
msn.com

For Pearland, many contributed to deep Little League World Series run

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 13 players who made up the Pearland all-star team took turns stepping into and out of the spotlight, from the time the team began tournament competition on the district level all the way through their series of games under the bright lights of Lamade Stadium in the Little League Baseball World Series.
PEARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jennifer Lee#Tigers#Mh#Fb Dulles
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job

Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy