Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
ABC13 Game of the Week: Shadow Creek beats Manvel in 1st ever game between the Alvin ISD schools
Eyewitness Sports also has eyes on Paetow's debut game in 6A, a season removed from a 5A state title.
4th Quarter TD Pushes Cain Over the Top: 28-24 FINAL
On Thursday 8/25 at 7:00 PM, the Klein Cain Hurricanes stacked up on the scrimmage line against the Summer Creek Bulldogs in a non-conference game located at Klein Memorial stadium. The teams traded blows in a tight season-opener, ending with Klein Cain on top after a thrilling 4th quarter touchdown at the 1-minute mark.
Culture Of Winning: Frassati Men’s Soccer Historic Season Is Just The Start
SOMETIMES IT JUST TAKES THAT ONE TEAM TO BREAK THE MOLD. TO SILENCE THE CRITICS AND TO PROVE THE DOUBTERS WRONG. For Frassati Catholic, the headline team of the 2021-2022 season resided on the pitch with men’s soccer. The Falcons were historic, reaching the TAPPS DivisionII State Championship match in March and finishing as the second-best squad in Texas.
For Pearland, many contributed to deep Little League World Series run
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 13 players who made up the Pearland all-star team took turns stepping into and out of the spotlight, from the time the team began tournament competition on the district level all the way through their series of games under the bright lights of Lamade Stadium in the Little League Baseball World Series.
Pearland Little League to be honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration' after World Series run
PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Little League may not have won it all, but that's not stopping the city from celebrating the young athletes who made #PearlandProud. Pearland lost Thursday to a Tennessee team, knocking them out of the Little League World Series. Although a tough pill to swallow, the...
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job
Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
Where to get the best cold drinks in Houston as summer continues
From mangonadas to boba, these shops, restaurants and bars deliver the refreshing goods.
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations
HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
Eye on the Tropics: Atlantic starting to get riled up, but Houston is in a good spot for now
Happy Sunday, everyone. I wanted to dedicate a special post to the tropics today because there’s a lot happening, and we just want to let you know where things stand with each area we’re watching. Tropical outlook in a sentence. We expect activity to crank up a bit...
Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As...
Back to school at my mother's namesake: Audrey H. Lawson Middle School
The Eyewitness News anchor goes back to school and meets the principal and students of Audrey H. Lawson Middle School.
Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
Artemis 1 will launch in Florida, but it wouldn't have been possible without Space City
Nearly 50 years have passed since images of Americans heading to the moon were captured, but that wait is set to end on Monday.
