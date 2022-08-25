Read full article on original website
Two dead, one hurt after shooting at south Phoenix house party, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured after a shooting at a south Phoenix house party early Sunday morning. Initial reports of a shooting at a “loud house party” came out around 1:35 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers showed up, they saw dozens of vehicles at a home, many blocking the street. Police tried to talk to the homeowner when they heard several gunshots being fired from the backyard. As partygoers took off, officers found three people who had been shot.
Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was found dead after a reported shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning. Initial reports came out around 4 a.m. near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, north of Indian School Road. Details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released, but Phoenix police confirmed that one man was found dead who was later identified to be Victor Garcia, Jr., 40.
2 Phoenix police officers injured, 2 people dead after shooting Sunday night
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and two people as well as a possible suspect were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after the officers were responding to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. When they arrived, officers were shot at by an unidentified suspect, according to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, who was later found dead. Two people died at the scene and an unknown number of other people were taken to a hospital. Both injured officers are in stable condition at the hospital, Phoenix police say.
Two year old pulled from pool in critical condition now stable
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the two-year-old child who was pulled from a Phoenix apartment pool Saturday night is stable. The little boy is expected to survive after being pulled out of the water unresponsive. Phoenix fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Dunlap after getting reports of a possible drowning. The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but is now expected to survive.
Woman being sought after convenience store robbery in south Phoenix
Police need the public's help identifying one of two women they say robbed a convenience store in south Phoenix.
Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a teenage girl, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn after they went missing earlier this week. A missing person’s flyer says Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, was last seen with her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, on Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. They were reportedly with their newborn son Lionel as well. Police say they are concerned for their welfare. Exact details on what led up to their disappearance have not been released. Velazquez is described as 5′04″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, pickup truck crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed in north Phoenix. Phoenix firefighters were called to Central Avenue and Bell Road around 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a rollover crash in the north Phoenix neighborhood. When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck rolled onto its side and a smashed-up motorcycle.
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
Road rage incident caught on camera shows tense moments between two drivers at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX — Tense moments between two drivers were caught on camera near a busy Phoenix intersection earlier this month. The incident happened on August 16 near 40th Street and Broadway Road. A couple involved still can't believe what happened. "Oh my God, did you see that?" Vanessa Lemus yelled."The...
Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in west Phoenix late Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where one of the women later died. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.
2-year-old 'expected to survive' after being pulled from pool in 'extremely critical condition'
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is expected to survive after being pulled from a pool in extremely critical condition Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix for reports of a drowning. When firefighters arrived, they found family giving CPR to an...
Man accused of killing his father before shootout with SWAT team at Glendale home
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 26-year-old man was suspected of killing his father before getting into a shootout with a SWAT team and other officers at a Glendale home late Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to a neighborhood near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after Rafael Vargas-Olvera called 911, saying he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers arrived at the home, police say Vargas-Olvera refused to come to the door. Officers then heard gunshots inside the house and called for backup.
1 Person Dead After Car Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated that a crash left 1 person dead after they walked in front of a box truck early Friday morning. Authorities added that the accident occurred on Interstate 17 at milepost 234 in New River.
Three people, 7 dogs and Macaw rescued from Glendale house fire
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people, seven dogs and a Macaw were rescued from a house in Glendale after a fire broke out inside the home on Sunday, Aug. 28. The fire broke out in the area of 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. "The initial arriving crews made an attempt...
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
2-year-old boy found outside covered in animal feces in Surprise
Man accused of killing his dad before shootout with officers in Glendale
Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
