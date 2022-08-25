Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
“Cheater!”: Tensions rise as Coloradans debate how much trail access to give e-bikes
The sun was almost setting when 14-year-old Daniel Giffin crossed the finish line on his electric mountain bike last August, nearly the last in the pack of thousands of cyclists riding across the state of Iowa in the stifling late-summer heat. Beneath his teal helmet, patches of Daniel’s shaggy brown...
coloradosun.com
It took 10 years to plan a channel around a Colorado River reservoir. Collaboration went well, but urgency was lacking.
GRANBY — Old-timers around here talk about how they used to need to stop after a springtime drive through Byers Canyon to clean all the bugs out of their radiators. So when longtime angler Bud Isaacs noticed the absence of a stonefly hatch on his favorite stretch of the Colorado River below the 445-acre Windy Gap Reservoir in the late 1990s, he started sounding the alarm that something was broken.
coloradosun.com
24 states, including Colorado, get $560M for high-priority cleanup of abandoned oil and gas wells
NEW ORLEANS — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday. It said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with as the government begins allocating...
coloradosun.com
Colorado voters will decide whether to allow wine sales in grocery stores as booze battle heads to November ballot
Colorado voters will have a chance in November to weigh in on the state’s long-running alcohol-policy war. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday that three ballot measures that would change booze policy in the state — including one that would let grocery stores sell wine — have qualified for the November ballot after their supporters collected a sufficient number of voter signatures.
Comments / 0