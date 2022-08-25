GRANBY — Old-timers around here talk about how they used to need to stop after a springtime drive through Byers Canyon to clean all the bugs out of their radiators. So when longtime angler Bud Isaacs noticed the absence of a stonefly hatch on his favorite stretch of the Colorado River below the 445-acre Windy Gap Reservoir in the late 1990s, he started sounding the alarm that something was broken.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO