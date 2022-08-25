ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It took 10 years to plan a channel around a Colorado River reservoir. Collaboration went well, but urgency was lacking.

GRANBY — Old-timers around here talk about how they used to need to stop after a springtime drive through Byers Canyon to clean all the bugs out of their radiators. So when longtime angler Bud Isaacs noticed the absence of a stonefly hatch on his favorite stretch of the Colorado River below the 445-acre Windy Gap Reservoir in the late 1990s, he started sounding the alarm that something was broken.
Colorado voters will decide whether to allow wine sales in grocery stores as booze battle heads to November ballot

Colorado voters will have a chance in November to weigh in on the state’s long-running alcohol-policy war. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday that three ballot measures that would change booze policy in the state — including one that would let grocery stores sell wine — have qualified for the November ballot after their supporters collected a sufficient number of voter signatures.
