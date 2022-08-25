ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured after crash in Plainfield

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, authorities say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue near the I-96 interchange. Police say the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance and suffered a broken arm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Holland Man Struck & Killed by Vehicle While Crossing US-31

HOLLAND TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 39-year-old Holland man lost his life after being struck while attempting to cross US-31 on Holland’s North Side on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 near...
HOLLAND, MI
WZZM 13

'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School

Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
ALLEGAN, MI

