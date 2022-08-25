Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
1 ‘seriously’ hurt in boat crash at Holland South Pier
One man was seriously injured after a boat crash on Lake Michigan in Park Township.
Man suffers serious injuries after boat collides with Holland pier
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is hospitalized after crashing a boat into a pier in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 43-year-old man from Zeeland was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat while approaching the pier in Holland. The man then turned east and collided with the end of the south pier.
Man injured after boat hits Holland south pier
A Zeeland man was seriously injured after his boat hit the South Pier near Holland State Park. Four others on board were not seriously hurt.
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Shore Drive near Whitehall closing for 5 days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road improvements will cause the five-day closure of a section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 29, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closure of South Shore will be between Zellar...
Nearly $500K will fund next step in restoration of Lake Michigan inlet lake near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $500,000 in federal funding will help with additional restoration work for Mona Lake. The Great Lakes fish habitat funding will pay for long-contemplated restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake. The work is expected to vastly...
Suspect still at large after standoff with police in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently on the scene of a stand off situation on the city's northeast side. It began around 3:30 p.m. on College Avenue NE and Carrier Street NE. The Kent County Sheriff's Office has also been called to the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
WWMT
One dead in Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
With most schools now back in session, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about a new law involving school buses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 injured after crash in Plainfield
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, authorities say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue near the I-96 interchange. Police say the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance and suffered a broken arm.
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
1 Driver Injured In A Rollover Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that injured the driver. The crash happened on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue on Thursday. The motor vehicle crash caused the power lines to [..]
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
whtc.com
Holland Man Struck & Killed by Vehicle While Crossing US-31
HOLLAND TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 39-year-old Holland man lost his life after being struck while attempting to cross US-31 on Holland’s North Side on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 near...
WZZM 13
'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School
Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
Fox17
DO NOT SWIM: Strong winds create high waves on Lake Michigan today
WEST MICHIGAN — While today may feel like the perfect beach day with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, strong winds from the north will quickly turn the lake shore dangerous. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids has issued a HIGH BEACH HAZARD along with a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES. The...
Comments / 0