ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Watch: Ravens’ mascot suffers knee injury during halftime show

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after getting hurt during a halftime show on Saturday. Seriously. The Ravens’ mascot, Poe, was one of several mascots who played on a mascots team against a youth football team during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against Washington at M&T Bank Stadium. The mascot was playing quarterback for the mascots team and suffered a knee injury while being sacked.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update

It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”

During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Pro Bowl Lt#Espn#Bengals
Yardbarker

David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers

It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
NFL
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History

It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bills Worked Out Four Punters

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie, but the team released him in November of 2021. Charlton spent three days on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock

Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan Comments On The Status Of Trey Lance

For the San Francisco 49ers, the preseason is over, and it’s now time for them to prepare for the start of the regular season. They will begin the schedule on Sept. 11 versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and as many have anticipated for months, Trey Lance will be starting for them at the quarterback spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game

The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy