ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch paint shop offers unique experience

Hernando native Samantha West knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fulfill her passion in art a year ago when she opened Painting with a Twist in Olive Branch. The franchise has multiple locations across the country, but West said she still considers herself a small business owner.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 26-28

[Interpretation: Theatre Memphis is putting on Guys and Dolls, a romantic comedy about the overlapping stories of two seemingly incompatible couples finding love amid chaos and shenanigans. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.]. Grind City Fest.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
WREG

Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Centenarian celebrates 100th birthday

One of the oldest residents of DeSoto County had a very special day Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Gertrude Guy Bridgforth was celebrated before more than 400 well-wishers in the Family Life Center of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. During the celebration, Bridgeforth received congratulatory proclamations from the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
multihousingnews.com

Fogelman Acquires Memphis Community

The 312-unit property was purchased through a joint venture with DRA Advisors. Fogelman Properties, in a joint venture with DRA Advisors, has acquired the 312-unit Appling Lakes multifamily community, in Memphis, Tenn. The seller was Cohen-Esrey, according to Yardi Matrix data. Fogelman will be managing the property and is planning to renovate its interiors, clubhouse and amenity areas.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Celebrate literacy and Civil Rights at the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, it’s all about literacy and reading at the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is hosting the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival. Civil Rights and literacy advocate Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana in 1960, when she was six-years-old. Her parents had responded to a request by the NAACP to help integrate the New Orleans school system.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Travel#Art#Travel Info#What To Do#Piano#Gallery#Asian#The Belz Museum
WREG

Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
actionnews5.com

Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Longtime Redbirds facilities worker recognized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With every performance, production, or event, there is a behind-the-scenes presence that makes sure everything runs smoothly. For the Memphis Redbirds, that presence for the last 20 years has been Spencer Shields. “From working on toilets to making sure the lights in the scoreboard are up,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy