Exhibit at Metal Museum reimagines Indigenous royalty of the Ts'msyen culture
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Morgan Asoyuf currently has an exhibit at the Metal Museum, titled, Tributaries: Royal Portraits. She is from the Ts'msyen Eagle Clan along the Ksyeen River in British Columbia, Canada. Asoyuf's work includes various pieces of jewelry, masks, crowns, and mantles of responsibility (the belief that the...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch paint shop offers unique experience
Hernando native Samantha West knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fulfill her passion in art a year ago when she opened Painting with a Twist in Olive Branch. The franchise has multiple locations across the country, but West said she still considers herself a small business owner.
'Mother Donnie Tate' | Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and her family gave her the birthday bash of a lifetime at Graceland. Mrs. Donnie Tate, also known as "Mother Tate," officially turns 100 on Sept. 23., but her family wasted no time celebrating. “100 is a long...
Kait 8
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
localmemphis.com
Voter restoration drive held at Memphis Art House
According to The Sentencing Project, more than one in five African Americans in Tennessee can't vote due to felony convictions. The Art House seeks to change that.
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 26-28
[Interpretation: Theatre Memphis is putting on Guys and Dolls, a romantic comedy about the overlapping stories of two seemingly incompatible couples finding love amid chaos and shenanigans. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.]. Grind City Fest.
Young Dolph amongst honorees for 2022 MSCS Alumni Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools said it will host its 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame to celebrate people who have been “role models and innovators” in visual arts, music, and education on Friday, August 26. According to MSCS, Derek Fordjour, Dr. Glenda Glover, Joe Johnson, and...
desotocountynews.com
Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation
Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
desotocountynews.com
Centenarian celebrates 100th birthday
One of the oldest residents of DeSoto County had a very special day Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Gertrude Guy Bridgforth was celebrated before more than 400 well-wishers in the Family Life Center of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. During the celebration, Bridgeforth received congratulatory proclamations from the...
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Acquires Memphis Community
The 312-unit property was purchased through a joint venture with DRA Advisors. Fogelman Properties, in a joint venture with DRA Advisors, has acquired the 312-unit Appling Lakes multifamily community, in Memphis, Tenn. The seller was Cohen-Esrey, according to Yardi Matrix data. Fogelman will be managing the property and is planning to renovate its interiors, clubhouse and amenity areas.
Celebrate literacy and Civil Rights at the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, it’s all about literacy and reading at the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is hosting the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival. Civil Rights and literacy advocate Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana in 1960, when she was six-years-old. Her parents had responded to a request by the NAACP to help integrate the New Orleans school system.
Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
msn.com
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s Young Rock season three will start production right here in Memphis. While the show tells the story of superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s roots, it’s a new incentive that brought the show to the Bluff City. In the 21st Century,...
'Kickball 4 Kids' charity event providing funding for young males passionate about art
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies Prep Charter School is using a little competition to make a big impact on its students who are passionate about art, finding a creative way to raise money for the art department. Derrick Arrington, the art director at the all boys middle school, organized the...
msn.com
Strickland will not intercede in dispute between Memphis in May and River Parks group
This is Executive Editor Mark Russell, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will not intercede in a dispute between the Memphis in May International Festival and the Memphis River Parks Partnership...
actionnews5.com
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
actionnews5.com
Longtime Redbirds facilities worker recognized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With every performance, production, or event, there is a behind-the-scenes presence that makes sure everything runs smoothly. For the Memphis Redbirds, that presence for the last 20 years has been Spencer Shields. “From working on toilets to making sure the lights in the scoreboard are up,...
Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
WATN Local Memphis
