Vancouver, WA

ClarkCountyToday

Forest Fire Lookouts Exhibit & Program set for Saturday

Fire Lookouts were used in the early 1900’s to spot forest fires and relay the information back to a dispatcher. North Clark Historical Museum will be the site of a Forest Fire Lookouts and Exhibit program Saturday (Aug. 27). The museum is located in upper Amboy at 21416 NE...
AMBOY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police utilize multiple marine units during call for service after man jumps into Columbia River

VANCOUVER – A 44-year-old man was rescued after jumping into the Columbia River Wednesday evening. On Wednesday (Aug. 24) at about 6:30 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the 6000 block of SE Riverside Drive for the report of suspicious activity. A resident reported two vehicles, a U-Haul and an inoperable pickup, were parked in front of and in their driveway and two males associated with the vehicles were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA

