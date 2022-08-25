VANCOUVER – A 44-year-old man was rescued after jumping into the Columbia River Wednesday evening. On Wednesday (Aug. 24) at about 6:30 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the 6000 block of SE Riverside Drive for the report of suspicious activity. A resident reported two vehicles, a U-Haul and an inoperable pickup, were parked in front of and in their driveway and two males associated with the vehicles were going door to door asking for gasoline.

