Memphis, TN

Sam Cooper crash kills one person

By Courtney Anderson, Morgan Mitchell
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police currently have eastbound and westbound lanes blocked.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story when more information is available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

