msn.com
“Music at the Museum” returns to Vacaville
The Vacaville Museum’s “Music at the Museum” series returns Sept. 30. The opening concert of the Chamber Music at Rancho Flaubert’s 2022-23 Season will be held in the Museum Gallery, 213 Buck Ave., at 7 p.m. Featured will be Ensemble San Francisco, a quartet (violin, viola,...
JamBase
Widespread Panic Busts Out ‘Casa Del Grillo’ In Napa
Widespread Panic played their original “Casa De Grillo” for the first time since 2014 during their concert Saturday night. The bust-out was part of the second show of a three-night run at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, California. Frontman John Bell demonstrated his Spanish singing skills as “Casa Del...
sfbayview.com
Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners
So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
Forward progress stopped on Vacaville vegetation fire
VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night. CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene […]
KCRA.com
Very Local streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Sacramento
Love the Sacramento area and looking for love? The Very Local streaming service is casting for a new reality show. Very Local is now casting people in Sacramento to take part in a unique dating experience. Tired of using dating apps? Recently single and ready to mingle? Did you take...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Fox40
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
11-year-old missing in Antioch
Police are searching for a missing child in Antioch, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department.
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
Loved ones share memories of victims in wrong-way crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men who died in a wrong-way crash Monday were related, leaving the family devastated. Quincy Lovelace, one of the victims of the crash, was having dinner with his family two weeks ago. His mother didn’t expect that day to be the last to have all of her kids under […]
3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
