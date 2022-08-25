ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Pair found taking parts from stolen cars: MPD

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMcTF_0hV8u03r00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged with violating “chop shop” laws after police say they were caught taking parts off of stolen cars.

According to Memphis Police, officers went to a home on North Evergreen Street near Hunter Avenue Wednesday evening after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

Memphis Police say officers saw two men taking parts off of two Infiniti vehicles. The men reportedly ran to a silver Dodge Challenger when they saw police, but they couldn’t drive away because the car was blocked in.

Police say they hit another vehicle before getting out and fleeing the scene on foot.

Memphis Police say officers later caught the men after calling in additional units.

New Local Stories

According to police, when officers checked the vehicles the men were working on, they learned the vehicles were stolen. Police say the silver Dodge Challenger was also stolen.

Memphis Police have identified the men as 27-year-old Terence Norfork and 24-year-old Octavious Hawkins.

Norfork and Hawkins have both been charged with violation chop show law, several counts of theft of property, evading arrest and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

Police say Norfork also had warrants for another violation of chop shop law charge, two other theft of property charges and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Highland Heights neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died in the Highland Heights neighborhood following a shooting Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting on 3300 block of Henry Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital. MPD has no suspect information available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One shot near hotel on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight near the Hyatt Centric hotel in Downtown Memphis and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. In a statement, the area General Manager for Hyatt said the following, “The safety and wellbeing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing family dog in front of 9-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her. Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Vehicles#Mpd#Automobile#Property Crime#Infiniti#Dodge#New Local Stories Suspect#Egyptian#Norfork
WREG

Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot.  An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed after after crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitehaven. Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Elvis Presley and Raines Road around 10 pm on Saturday night and found a person in critical condition. They were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cousins sentenced in 2018 North Memphis murder get life plus more time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins who were convicted in a 2018 shooting in North Memphis have been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. After a weeklong trial in July, the two cousins, 44-year-old Deonta Baskin and 43-year-old Marcus Green, were convicted of killing 27-year-old Marceles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Friday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound off the 3400 block of Christine Road. Police said that a man was taken to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. MPD said the suspect(s) escaped on foot and were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot dead near airport, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near the airport. Officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Christine Circle just after 9 p.m. One man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Regional One Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves take off with thousands in shoes from Snkrr Bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Midtown shoe repair store lost thousands of dollars in inventory after a group of thieves struck this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction. It’s business as usual inside of Snkrr Bar, a shoe repair store, but days earlier things came to halt after the store was burglarized. Early Tuesday morning, at least three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Data suggests Memphis youth involved in property crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Youth crimes in Memphis are under the microscope, after officials released new data suggesting that they make up a sizable amount of the city’s crime.  After talking with city and community leaders, they can all agree one thing: there is no one solution to address this problem. Regardless, they believe something must […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of using fake checks to steal $13K from Whitehaven bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly made off with thousands of dollars after depositing several fake checks at a Whitehaven Regions Bank. Kevin Butler, 21, is facing forgery and theft of property charges. According to Memphis Police, a banker working at the Regions at East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard filed a police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect on the run after shots fired at police working crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one person and are looking for another man after shots were fired at several officers working a two-vehicle crash in Parkway Village. Investigators said the individuals responsible for the shooting were involved in the accident at Goodlette and Chuck and asked to leave the scene because they were yelling […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen truck leads to shots fired during chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of a stolen vehicle reportedly ended with shots being fired and an attempted murder charge. Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired at Quintell Avenue and Robbiedon Street on August 9. The victim reportedly told police he had spotted his girlfriend’s Arkansas tags on a Honda Accord. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy