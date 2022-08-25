ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Geva Theater announces youth auditions for upcoming ‘A Christmas Carol’ production

By George Gandy
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theater announced on Thursday they are accepting youth auditions for their upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol.”

Theater officials said that there are eight children’s roles and two casts of children will alternate performances. Officials also provided a list of requirements for children who are auditioning:

  • All children must be fully vaccinated by November 1.
  • The age range for auditioning strictly must be age five to 13 years old.
  • All family members of children auditioning are encouraged to be vaccinated.

Children of all ethnicities, LGBTQ+ children, and children with disabilities are encouraged to audition.

Audition workshops will be held on September 9 and 10, with auditions for the role of Tiny Tim will be held on September 11 along with callbacks. Children who are auditioning must sign up for a one-hour time slot and need to stay for the entire hour. They are also required to prepare up to one minute of a song for the audition, as well as to bring a headshot and a resume.

The performances of “A Christmas Carol” will take place from November 29 until December 30.

Award winning artists named at Brockport Arts Festival

