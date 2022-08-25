WEBSTER CITY, Iowa—Donna Wolfgram, 95, of Webster City died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Windsor Manor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Luncheon will follow in the Parish Center and burial will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Clarion at 1:30 p.m. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary to begin at 6:45 p.m. followed by a scripture service.

