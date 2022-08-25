Read full article on original website
kwbg.com
Dorothy Hoksbergen
BOONE, Iowa—Dorothy Mae (Lindahl) Hoksbergen, age 81 of Grundy Center and formerly of Boone, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Eldora Specialty Care. Dorothy was born the daughter of Verne and Evelyn (Erickson) Lindahl on August 23, 1941 in Boone. She graduated from Boone High School in 1959 then put herself through cosmetology school in Des Moines. Dorothy then earned an accounting degree from DMACC.
kwbg.com
Donna Wolfgram
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa—Donna Wolfgram, 95, of Webster City died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Windsor Manor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Luncheon will follow in the Parish Center and burial will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Clarion at 1:30 p.m. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary to begin at 6:45 p.m. followed by a scripture service.
kwbg.com
Youth Enjoy “Mystery Madness: Mysteries, Mazes and Magic” at Tri-County 4-H Camp
BOONE, Iowa—Forty-seven 4th-6th grade 4-H youth and eight teen counselors from Boone, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall, and Story Counties participated in the 18th annual Tri-County 4-H Camp August 10-12 held at the Y Camp near Boone. Campers were involved in “Mystery Madness: Mysteries, Mazes and Magic” theme-based activities led by teen counselors, camp-based activities led by Y Camp staff, and special camp traditions.
kwbg.com
Farm Progress Show Site 2.3″ of Rain Overnight
BOONE, Iowa—Matt Jungmann, events director for the 2022 Farm Progress Show reported the grounds received 2.3″ of rain overnight Saturday to Sunday morning. He noted the grounds handled the water very well and only delayed setup on grass sites until midday Sunday. Various amounts have been reported around Boone County, with several 3″ reports. Nominal stream flow increases were report on Beaver Creek at Woodward and on Bluff Creek at Pilot Mound with a bigger increase in Ioway Creek at Ames.
kwbg.com
Boone Police Remind Public To Plan for Traffic Issues During Farm Progress Show
BOONE, Iowa—It’s been four years since the last Farm Progress Show in Boone County. Many may not recall the traffic impact that will affect morning and afternoon commutes. The Boone Police Department has offered information that will allow people to plan for traffic issues. The Boone Police Department...
