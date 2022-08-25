Read full article on original website
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His New Role With Highly-Anticipated Disney Plus Series
Ron Howard recently elaborated on his behind-the-scenes role in the revival Of Willow, a cult hit he directed in the 1980s. Howard’s film career is in large part directly linked to legendary director George Lucas. Of course, a young Howard starred in George’s 1973 breakthrough, American Graffiti. This...
‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
‘Andor’s Adria Arjona on Her Relationship With Cassian Andor and the Way Tony Gilroy Created New Worlds and Characters
With Andor arriving on Disney+ September 21st, I recently got to speak with Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) about making the newest Star Wars series. Andor is a two-season event that starts five years before the events of Rogue One. The first season will cover a year, while the second season will cover the next four years in 3-episode blocks. Meaning episodes one through three will be year two, episodes four through six is year three, seven though nine is year four, and the final episodes will be year five and the plan is to end episode twelve right before Rogue One starts.
New Avatar Trailer Released Ahead of Return to Theaters
20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer for Avatar, celebrating the original film's return to theaters in September. The record-breaking first Avatar film by James Cameron is being re-released in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23rd. Theaters will screen Avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range. Producer Jon Landau announced Avatar's return to theaters at CinemaCon in April. Director James Cameron has been hard at work on bringing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 to theaters. CinemaCon also delivered the news that Avatar 2 now has the official title Avatar: The Way of Water.
Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan and Anakin's Secret Clone Wars Mission
As the Clone Wars rage on, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker set out together on a top-secret mission in Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4. During the Jedi's final days in his hermit's hut in the remote deserts of Tatooine, the elder Obi-Wan reflects on records key moments of his life: His time as a youngling and an adventure with Gehren Rand (in Obi-Wan #1). A distress call bringing the Jedi padawan to the dark side of the moon with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (in Obi-Wan #2). The Battle of Abrion Bridge during the era of the Clone Wars (in Obi-Wan #3).
Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning
James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie
Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya Reacts To Wakanda Forever’s Trailer, And His Absence From The Sequel
Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty wild so far, thanks to ambitious projects on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And actor Daniel Kaluuya recently reacted to the sequels’ trailer, and his absence from the upcoming Marvel movie.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
