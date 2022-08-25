Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone attempted to break a window at the Second Chance Community Veterinary Hospital in Springfield.
An employee arrived at the hospital Thursday morning and discovered a window in the back was smashed. Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
“They came in getting ready for surgery and they found that the surgical window was busted. We provide surgical care as a veterinary hospital to everybody but we also have subsidized rates for those that need it so that’s what we do here but that doesn’t make us immune from things that happen like vandalism,” said Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services. “We’re estimating the replacement at around $2,000. This is below our deductible so we’re grateful for any donations to help defray the cost.”
Donations can be made in the following ways:
- SecondChanceAnimals.org
- Facebook Fundraiser
- By mail, sent to Second Chance, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515
The Springfield police are investigating.
The veterinary hospital is located at 67 Mulberry Street in Springfield and offers subsidized rates to pet owners that qualify.
