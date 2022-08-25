Read full article on original website
State forest nursery sees big boost in seedling sales since the derecho
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa DNR’s State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600- or 700-thousand seedlings sold each year, and then we had a game-changing derecho in August of 2020.
