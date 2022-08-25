Read full article on original website
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Metros sending the most people to Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Flagstaff from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
msn.com
Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones
Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
AZFamily
CenterWell specializes in comprehensive patient-focused care for Arizona seniors
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Seniors, one of the fast-growing populations in the Phoenix area, have unique needs when it comes to medical care. CenterWell is designed especially for them.
AZFamily
How does the grappler work? Peoria man explains story behind the invention
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many have seen an interesting invention law enforcement use to bring cars to a stop during chases, including one on Thursday. A man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend before leading officers on a pursuit throughout Phoenix and Glendale. However, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used a grappler to stop his truck safely and end the chase. What makes it unique is the grappler was invented and manufactured in Glendale.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
msn.com
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
msn.com
Rescuers rush to injured Arizona hiker and find another person also in need of help
Rescuers rushed to an injured hiker on an Arizona trail — and stumbled upon a second hiker in need of help. The Phoenix Fire Department rescue teams headed up Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help a hiker. The hiker, a man in his 20s, was injured at the top of the trail.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
12news.com
Watch: Hiker captures a moment up close with a group of curious ringtails
PHOENIX — Something is living up on Camelback Mountain; something small, fluffy, and very cute! One lucky hiker got the chance to film a group of Arizona ringtails up close and personal. Crystal Hetu posted the videos to the Hike AZ Facebook group on Saturday, showing off a trio...
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department announces their newest four-legged member
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department has added a new furry member to its search and rescue team. Delta, a 14-month-old Yellow Labrador Retriever, works alongside firefighter Dan Volcko as a “Live Find Urban Search & Rescue” member of the Phoenix Fire Department. Volcko has had...
AZFamily
Maricopa County Constable recalls meeting Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath when she was killed. Reportedly the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Gavin Stansell, then turned the gun on himself after also killing 25-year-old Elijah Miranda. Martinez-Garibay was an Army veteran who...
Vox
Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t
Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
fabulousarizona.com
X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley
In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
AZFamily
Peoria man describes how he came up with the 'grappler'
The lower fees are the result of over a billion dollars in federal aid. The Arizona Supreme Court denied a final appeal and a voter initiative that was originally ruled to be qualified was tossed from the November ballot. 2-year-old boy found outside covered in animal feces in Surprise. Updated:...
AZFamily
2 Phoenix police officers injured, 2 people dead after shooting Sunday night
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and two people as well as a possible suspect were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after the officers were responding to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. When they arrived, officers were shot at by an unidentified suspect, according to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, who was later found dead. Two people died at the scene and an unknown number of other people were taken to a hospital. Both injured officers are in stable condition at the hospital, Phoenix police say.
AZFamily
Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was found dead after a reported shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning. Initial reports came out around 4 a.m. near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, north of Indian School Road. Details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released, but Phoenix police confirmed that one man was found dead who was later identified to be Victor Garcia, Jr., 40.
ABC 15 News
Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US
STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
