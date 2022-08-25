Read full article on original website
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Report: 1 NFL Team Wants Jimmy Garoppolo The Most
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers, though that likely won't be the case for long. According to one former NFL GM, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that wants Jimmy G. the most. “So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend,...
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
NFL world reacts to quarterback’s embarrassingly bad interception
Every quarterback at any level of football throws interceptions from time to time. Those sorts of mistakes are just part of the game and are generally nothing to be too embarrassed about. However, the pick Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock threw during the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday was absolutely embarrassing.
Cowboys Trade for Denzel Mims? Dallas' Connection with New York Jets WR
Mims is a Texas native and a product of a Baylor football program that the Cowboys scouting department knows very well. (And yes, we were told in 2020 that Dallas scouts liked him.)
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
NFL Power Rankings as 2022 season gets ready to kick off
Fresh starts Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Is Every team equal until the season starts? Not exactly. There are favorites and long shots as the 2022 NFL season gets ready to kick off. Time to line up all the teams in their slots for our Power Rankings that will certainly be shuffled plenty of times over the 18 weeks of the regular season.32. New York Jets David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Let's be clear: Zach Wilson isn't Joe Namath. We don't know if he is Joe Flacco. The mirage built that the second-year quarterback has what it takes to turn the New York...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React
Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
Report: Steelers open to trade offers for 1 QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with what was, on paper, a three-way quarterback battle. Now that the situation is settled, one of those quarterbacks may be on the way out. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that quarterback Mason Rudolph has drawn some trade interest, and that the Steelers...
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Role for Ex Coach Jay Gruden
McVay and Gruden have an extensive past with each other.
Cleveland Browns Need To Trade A Running Back, Acquire Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have four running backs who are capable of taking carries this upcoming season. It is not only arguably the deepest running back group in the NFL, but also the deepest position groups on any roster. The Browns can afford to offload one of these backs for some help in the passing attack, and that is exactly what they should do.
Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson stable after being shot in attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Brian Robinson should be looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL right now. Instead, he’s in the hospital after a senseless act of violence. Robinson was...
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
