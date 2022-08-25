Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus
An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County. CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban. That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt. Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
