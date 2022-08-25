Read full article on original website
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
therealdeal.com
Lake George homeowners vie for record sale
A waterfront home in Lake George could set a record for the area if it fetches an asking price 20 times what it sold for two decades ago. The mansion at 2974 Lake Shore Drive hit the market for $23.5 million, the Times Union reported. If the historic property is sold for that price, it would be the most expensive sale in the town, although another nearby home, in Cooper’s Point, was selling for $8.4 million, well below its $15 million asking price of 2019.
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
wwnytv.com
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
wwnytv.com
Rain boosts hydroelectric production
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
wwnytv.com
Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
wwnytv.com
Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
wwnytv.com
Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday. The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor. The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the...
northcountrynow.com
Rockin' in Canton
The St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Show is being held this weekend at Canton Pavilion. Here, Sean Fay and Claire Babich, Potsdam, check out “Mister Crystals,” owned by Michael Whitton of Ilion, formerly Gouverneur. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less than 2 weeks. School clothes and supplies this year are on pace to match 2021′s record $37 billion in spending, according to the National Retail Federation. The group estimates $864 will be spent per household for back to school season. That’s $15 more this year than last.
wwnytv.com
Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021. Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson,...
Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
Queensbury road detours to stick around for now
On Friday, Warren County announced that ongoing road work in the town of Queensbury would be taking a bit longer to complete than originally anticipated. The re-opening of the currently closed bridge over Halfway Brook will be delayed.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego
OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
mylittlefalls.com
Eat Stink and Be Merry at this year’s Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival
Little Falls, New York – We’re counting down to this year’s Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm at Canal Place in historic Little Falls, NY. Founded in 2000, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival...
