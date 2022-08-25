ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
therealdeal.com

Lake George homeowners vie for record sale

A waterfront home in Lake George could set a record for the area if it fetches an asking price 20 times what it sold for two decades ago. The mansion at 2974 Lake Shore Drive hit the market for $23.5 million, the Times Union reported. If the historic property is sold for that price, it would be the most expensive sale in the town, although another nearby home, in Cooper’s Point, was selling for $8.4 million, well below its $15 million asking price of 2019.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Oswego County Today

Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Government
City
Lewis, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
County
Jefferson County, NY
City
Essex, NY
County
Hamilton County, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown, Massena airports get millions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Rain boosts hydroelectric production

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Marijuana#Dispensary
wwnytv.com

Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
DEXTER, NY
WKTV

4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday. The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor. The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
northcountrynow.com

Rockin' in Canton

The St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Show is being held this weekend at Canton Pavilion. Here, Sean Fay and Claire Babich, Potsdam, check out “Mister Crystals,” owned by Michael Whitton of Ilion, formerly Gouverneur. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
CANTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
wwnytv.com

Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less than 2 weeks. School clothes and supplies this year are on pace to match 2021′s record $37 billion in spending, according to the National Retail Federation. The group estimates $864 will be spent per household for back to school season. That’s $15 more this year than last.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021. Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson,...
CROGHAN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego

OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
wwnytv.com

Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
EVANS MILLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy