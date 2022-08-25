Read full article on original website
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
MySanAntonio
What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other
People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
San Antonio announces schedule for 7th annual UNESCO World Heritage Festival
Five full days of cultural events.
50-acre Hill Country oasis fires up $20 million price tag, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag. The 50-acre property in Comal County boasts its own biergarten and much more.
San Antonio Current
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
Attendees of Whiskey Business 2022 on Friday got the chance to wander San Antonio's historic Witte Museum while sampling dozens of whiskeys and tasting food from some of the Alamo City's best restaurants. Here are some of the highlights from the event.
San Antonio Current
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
A pair of San Antonio homeowners have listed a Mid-Century Modern home in Castle Hills they spent 18 months returning to its sleek 1962 glory. The six-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property hit the market last week for $725,000. The sellers' renovations include opening up the living room and kitchen into a single...
KSAT 12
UTSA downtown campus erects sculpture donated from collection of prominent artist
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio on Friday began the installation of an 18-foot Corton Steel sculpture that was donated by the daughter of a prominent artist. The sculpture titled Drum Rhythm No. 11 was created by American artist and sculptor Fletcher Benton, who lived...
San Antonio burger staple Mark's Outing to open new location at the Shops at Rivercenter
The new location is expected to open no later than Oct. 1, according to owner Mark Outing.
fsrmagazine.com
Four Brothers Opens on San Antonio River Walk
Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa today announced the opening of Four Brothers. A contemporary, casual restaurant, this new dining experience invites guests to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern Southern Texas cuisine, accented with Latin & French flavors. “Four Brothers is taking a...
msn.com
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Texadelphia's mouth-watering chimichanga
San Antonio Burrito Bites, a weekly column searching for and grubbing on the best burritos in San Antonio and the Hill Country. As the Texas Hill Country reporter, I am all over the map. So, finding quick stops to grab a bite to eat is key. And what better Texas food than burritos? This series will see me scouring Texas for burritos and trying some of the local favorite hotspots (with your help). My palate is a clean slate and ready to get to work for the good of the people. I understand that in South-Central Texas, tacos are the king, but great burritos are here too.
San Antonio named as one of the best cities for thrifting, beating out Austin
Three Texas cities made the top 10 list, which ranked New York as the nation's No. 1 thrifting spot.
ktswblog.net
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
Thieves Make Off With 6-Foot Rooster Statue From Texas Business: VIDEO
"It probably even more hurt that it happened in my neighborhood."
5 Fall Activities In The San Antonio Area That You Have To Do This Season
It's never too early for some fall fun.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local restaurants receive low inspection score due to ants, roaches, and employee hygeine
SAN ANTONIO – Ants marching across plates on ready to serve food and employees not washing their hands earned some San Antonio restaurants low scores on their recent health inspections. Pik-Nik Foods. Health inspectors found a long list of violations at Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of...
Dallas Observer
A San Antonio News Site Is Called Fake News by Creationists For a Story About North Texas Fossils
In the journalism business we have one simple rule to maintain our sanity: Don’t read the comments (save for an overworked editor or two who delight in correcting uninformed readers). But we're happy to read comments belonging to other news entities. Especially when they go bonkers. A News 4...
