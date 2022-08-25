San Antonio Burrito Bites, a weekly column searching for and grubbing on the best burritos in San Antonio and the Hill Country. As the Texas Hill Country reporter, I am all over the map. So, finding quick stops to grab a bite to eat is key. And what better Texas food than burritos? This series will see me scouring Texas for burritos and trying some of the local favorite hotspots (with your help). My palate is a clean slate and ready to get to work for the good of the people. I understand that in South-Central Texas, tacos are the king, but great burritos are here too.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO