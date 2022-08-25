ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Delaware confirms first monkeypox case

By Rachel Kurland
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The University of Delaware in Newark reported its first case of monkeypox on Wednesday.

The university said an employee was diagnosed with the virus and is now isolating at home.

Officials are notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual and continuing to monitor the situation.

The University of Delaware issued a monkeypox health advisory last week. The university's announcement comes as members from the White House’s monkeypox and COVID-19 response teams met virtually with colleges across the country on Thursday to discuss best practices and measures to curb the spread.

Students started returning to campus on Wednesday. Classes begin on Aug. 30.

Monkeypox spreads through close or intimate contact and can cause fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases and are thus the most at risk.

