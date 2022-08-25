ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg

Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
local21news.com

Fatal accident in Harrisburg, one death and multiple injuries

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police responded to a two vehicle accident on South Cameron and Shanois Streets. Officers say that they received the call at about 10:00PM on August 26 and upon arrival, located numerous victims suffering from various injuries. Included in the victims was an adult...
WGAL

2 injured in York County stabbing

Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
WGAL

1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
WGAL

Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday morning in Dauphin County, according to police. Swatara Township police said a man told them was driving east on Route 322, down Hummelstown Hill, around 10:30 a.m. and moved into the right lane. Moments later,...
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
NorthcentralPA.com

Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
WGAL

Police make arrest in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
