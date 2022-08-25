Read full article on original website
Police seeking info on man shot early Sunday in Harrisburg
Harrisburg police are seeking information about a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the downtown area. According to police, they were informed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man who arrived at an area hospital seeking care for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man informed police he was shot in...
local21news.com
Fatal accident in Harrisburg, one death and multiple injuries
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police responded to a two vehicle accident on South Cameron and Shanois Streets. Officers say that they received the call at about 10:00PM on August 26 and upon arrival, located numerous victims suffering from various injuries. Included in the victims was an adult...
Blood found on roadway in Cumberland County being investigated: police
Police in Silver Spring Township are asking for the public’s help in investigating a large amount of blood, most likely human, discovered Saturday morning. According to police, a large amount of blood in the roadway and adjacent grass was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Saturday along Ashburg Drive, a suburban street located just west of Cumberland Valley High School.
Harrisburg Police Investigating Fatal Crash
HARRISBURG, PA – The Harrisburg Police Department is investigating a Friday night fatal crash that...
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
WGAL
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
Subject of manhunt charged with possession of firearm in Franklin County
The subject of a Shippensburg manhunt that locked down area schools has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to court documents. State Police initiated a manhunt after William Lewis, 32, of Chambersburg in the area of the Roxbury Treatment Center Friday afternoon, indicating he could be armed.
msn.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in the video are seen using fireworks...
Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left 1 dead and multiple injured in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one person is dead and multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg on Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene on South Cameron and Shanois Streets on Aug. 26, around 10 p.m. and found one man dead and multiple injured people.
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
WGAL
Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday morning in Dauphin County, according to police. Swatara Township police said a man told them was driving east on Route 322, down Hummelstown Hill, around 10:30 a.m. and moved into the right lane. Moments later,...
WKRC
Police: Grandfather punches man with pants down in front of his granddaughter
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WKRC) - Police say a grandfather reportedly stopped a rape of a young girl by punching the suspect. Officers arrested Aaron Michael Cunagin on rape of a child less than 13 years of age, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure. Reports...
Shooting in Harrisburg Sends One to Hospital
HARRISBURG, PA – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in Harrisburgh....
WGAL
Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
local21news.com
Road rage incident leads to gunshots in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Swatara Township Police received a report on August 26 about a road rage incident along Route 322 East that resulted in multiple gunshots being fired. Police say that the victim reported that he was driving east bound down the Hummelstown Hill when he changed...
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 256 Months’ Imprisonment For Committing Armed Bank Robberies And Related Offenses
HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that...
WGAL
Police make arrest in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
