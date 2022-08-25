Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
fox13news.com
St. Pete artist creates unique pieces reminiscent of being on vacation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg artist transforms rigid glass into flowing beach landscapes and water scenes. Melanie Cech developed a passion for glasswork when she was young. "I started at about 19. I opened a little store in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and I don't know the...
fox13news.com
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
fox13news.com
‘From Earth to the Moon’: Tampa was site of fictional moon shot nearly 160 years ago
TAMPA, Fla. - While NASA’s Artemis program moves toward sending people back to the moon, a fictional moon shot featuring Tampa is worth remembering. It’s a story written by the early science fiction writer Jules Verne, perhaps most famous for "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea". Some are surprised...
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
fox13news.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales shooting, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to LWPD, officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police have...
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters battling a 2-alarm mobile home fire in Hudson
HUDSON,FLA- Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fully involved two-story mobile home on Evening Star Lane in Hudson. According to a spokesperson for Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9:16 p.m. Friday evening and a second alarm was called for manpower. Firefighters are working to knock the fire down. No injuries reported at this time.
No injuries after CSX train hits car in Polk County
Authorities are trying to figure out if anyone was hurt after a CSX train hit a car that was stopped on the tracks in Auburndale early Friday morning.
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, restored to its 1927 glory, will open to guests in September
FedEx truck catches fire on I-75 in Tampa
A FedEx truck caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa Friday morning.
Feeding Tampa Bay, principal to open first food pantry in Polk County schools
As food costs remain high, Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its school pantry program into Polk County for the first time.
Grand opening video at the biggest danged 7-Eleven
There have been numerous times that I stopped for gas and the prices were higher on the pump than on the sign at Rt 33. I have left numerous times and fueled up in Polk City for less.
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles
“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
fox13news.com
Three pedestrian deaths shines light on need for safer roads in Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. The first pedestrian crash happened at 4:17 a.m. when a 71-year-old was crossing against the light...
wild941.com
Pinellas County Deputies Take Out Wrong Way Driver
Another wrong way driver! I don’t know what it is about our roads in Tampa Bay, but this happens WAY to much! But this time a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Virginia Smith, 78 on the wrong side on the road at around 1:18 am on August 25th and attempted to pull her over. Smith, did not pull over and continued driving at around 45 mph in the wrong direction. To avoid a the possibility of a head on collision with another vehicle, a deputy got ahead of her to warn other drivers.
