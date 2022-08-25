ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales shooting, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to LWPD, officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police have...
LAKE WALES, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Firefighters battling a 2-alarm mobile home fire in Hudson

HUDSON,FLA- Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fully involved two-story mobile home on Evening Star Lane in Hudson. According to a spokesperson for Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9:16 p.m. Friday evening and a second alarm was called for manpower. Firefighters are working to knock the fire down. No injuries reported at this time.
HUDSON, FL
foodanddine.com

Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles

“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Pinellas County Deputies Take Out Wrong Way Driver

Another wrong way driver! I don’t know what it is about our roads in Tampa Bay, but this happens WAY to much! But this time a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Virginia Smith, 78 on the wrong side on the road at around 1:18 am on August 25th and attempted to pull her over. Smith, did not pull over and continued driving at around 45 mph in the wrong direction. To avoid a the possibility of a head on collision with another vehicle, a deputy got ahead of her to warn other drivers.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

