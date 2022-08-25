ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

After Sema4 layoffs, what does the future hold for bioscence in CT?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since its founding in 2017, genomic-testing provider Sema4 has notched a series of milestones that have made it one of the most-celebrated bioscience firms in Connecticut. It opened its headquarters to acclaim in Stamford’s South End, after spinning off...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Editorial: CT police use-of-force report comes up short

It’s news when arrests occur because the majority of people don’t break the law. So it’s newsworthy that nine Connecticut police departments didn’t follow a new law in 2019 and 2020 that required them to file reports about use of force in the course of duty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved...
COLORADO STATE

