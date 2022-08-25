ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

JACKASS star, Steve-O performing in Augusta

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fG5EM_0hV8sMKA00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling
author, Steve-O, is making his way to Augusta.

Steve-O is bringing his comedy show, “The Bucket List Tour” to the Bell Auditorium on December 9th.

The show will have Steve-O’s special brand of stand up comedy, while showing videos of stunts that he’s performed.

Local college students react to President Biden student loan forgiveness plan

The show is not for kids or the feint of heart, as it contains graphic footage, sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence, & drug use.

Tickets start for $35 and are on sale now at AECtix.com , or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Augusta performers remember the late Richard Justice

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Happening this weekend, a tribute concert to the late Richard Justice, who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Augusta Broadway Singers (TABS) are honoring a man who had a tremendous impact on Augusta’s arts community. The group chose songs from shows Richard was in or directed as well as some he […]
AUGUSTA, GA
msn.com

Izzy Scott’s family holds opening foundation concert benefit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four-year-old Izzy Scott lost his life earlier this summer, his family is keeping his legacy alive. On Saturday, August 27, the Izzy Scott Foundation celebrated the start of their organization with a benefit concert in Grovetown. Friends and family all gathered together for food and...
GROVETOWN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Augusta, GA
Sports
WSPA 7News

‘Destructive Therapy’ lets angry people break stuff safely

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — Loud music, spray-painted walls and smashing of bottles is what you will find inside a rage room. Jekyll and Hyde Destructive Therapy, a new rage room experience in North Augusta is open to the public David Jones and Darel Phillips, U.S. military veterans and co-owners of the business, found that […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Summerfest one of many events held at Bruce's Field

Equestrian events in Aiken are a normal occurrence. But do you know how many and how often they are held? Bruce's Field at Aiken Horse Park is constantly busy with events, many of which are open to the public. Kate Boggan, director of marketing and communications with the Aiken Horse Park Foundation, said the organization is a nonprofit and they work to promote the equestrian way of life in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

2 males shot in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
James Brown
WRDW-TV

Accident involving a dirt bike results in death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 28th at 7:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike. The dirt bike operator was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person driving the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Solid Rock church unites for fellowship despite recent local incidents

APPLING, GA. (WJBF)- Despite the recent amount of tragedies in the area, Solid Rock church hosted its annual Family and Friends reunion.  “Family and friends, or homecoming, is just an opportunity for family and friends to come back together,” Pastor Larry Sims. Since the pandemic, the church was unable to hold the event like they […]
APPLING, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jackass#New York Times#The Srp Box Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Crime increasing in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
WRENS, GA
WJBF

Mother pleads for return of missing son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Hotel shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Hephzibah Rebels using discipline to push through the season

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few years since the Hephzibah Rebels last made the playoffs, and because of that, they have their hearts set on bringing that postseason drought to an end. “We’re gonna take care of business,” said Head Coach Daniel Dorsey. A new...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Local organization host CSRA black business summit

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Greater Augusta Black Chamber of commerce is bringing business owners together for a chance to network and expand their services across the CSRA. The organization hosted its 2nd CSRA Black business summit at Augusta Tech. President and Co-Founder Ronic West says, with many problems facing black business owners, this event will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Medical Minute: Amino Acids

In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses why some amino acids might be a logical new treatment target for stroke and traumatic brain injury. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy