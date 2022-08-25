Islanders release statement after Sebastian Aho was arrested for drunk driving in Sweden

Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho was arrested for drunk driving in Sweden, and, according to the New York Post , had his license suspended as a result.

The incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 13, and also resulted in a fine.

The Islanders released a statement via team president Lou Lamoriello on Wednesday.

“We were made aware immediately of the situation regarding Sebastian Aho,” Lamoriello said. “we have a copy of the police report indicating that he registered a 0.03 blood alcohol content, which is .01 over Sweden’s legal limit of .02.

“Sebastian apologizes for his mistake and as an organization we will work with him to make sure this never happens again.”

Aho re-signed with the Islanders on a two-year deal this past offseason after playing 36 games last year, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists.

