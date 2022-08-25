ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tiger Woods’ ex Rachel Uchitel settles suit against Seeking Arrangement

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SrDt_0hV8ryOD00

Tiger Woods’ former paramour Rachel Uchitel has settled her lawsuit against Seeking Arrangement that accused the “sugar dating” website of stiffing her out of $60,000 in wages, new court papers show.

Uchitel — who was at the center of the 2009 cheating saga that cost the golf star his marriage — sued the Las Vegas-based site in July 2021, claiming it owed her money after terminating her contract early amid the Rep. Matt Gaetz sex scandal .

The 47-year-old and the company struck a deal on Wednesday, settling the breach of contract case under undisclosed terms, according to court papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmSff_0hV8ryOD00
Uchitel sued the sugar baby dating website claiming they fired her without paying her $60,000 on the remainder of her contract.
racheluchitelnyc/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lApnA_0hV8ryOD00
Uchitel – who was a spokesperson for the site – settled under undisclosed terms.
Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyM64_0hV8ryOD00
Uchitel claimed she was fired amid the Rep. Matt Gaetz scandal that Seeking Arrangement became embroiled in.
Stephen Yang for NY Post

“I’m glad this is in the rear view mirror and I’m looking forward to more meaningful ways to give my attention and energy in the future,” Uchitel told The Post Thursday.

Uchitel said she “unfortunately” could not reveal what the terms of the settlement were.

According to her lawsuit, she signed a six-month contract with Seeking Arrangement in 2021 for which she would be paid $120,000 to act as a spokesperson for the site in an effort to de-stigmatize sugar baby dating.

But two months after the company got caught up in a scandal in which Gaetz (R-Florida) was accused of using the platform to connect with women to have sex with in exchange for money, Uchitel was fired, her suit alleged.

Uchitel claimed she was still owed $60,000 under the contract she signed with Seeking Arrangement.

The company then allegedly backtracked, saying it would keep Uchitel on if she signed a more restrictive contract and a non-disclosure agreement — and that if she didn’t, she wouldn’t get the money she claimed she was owed, the lawsuit stated.

She sued for $71,560 — including $10,000 for an assistant and $1,560 for hair and makeup costs — and other unspecified damages.

Seeking Arrangement has millions of users, the vast majority of which are younger women looking to meet older men for companionship and sex in exchange for cash and goods. The company says it doesn’t allow users to pay for sex.

Lawyers for Seeking Arrangement didn’t return a request for comment Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘Creepy and out of touch’: How MTV VMAs viewers responded to Johnny Depp’s shock appearance

Viewers are divided after watching Johnny Depp make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance came after a source cited as “close” to Depp toldThe New York...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy