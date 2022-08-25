Tiger Woods’ ex Rachel Uchitel settles suit against Seeking Arrangement

Tiger Woods’ former paramour Rachel Uchitel has settled her lawsuit against Seeking Arrangement that accused the “sugar dating” website of stiffing her out of $60,000 in wages, new court papers show.

Uchitel — who was at the center of the 2009 cheating saga that cost the golf star his marriage — sued the Las Vegas-based site in July 2021, claiming it owed her money after terminating her contract early amid the Rep. Matt Gaetz sex scandal .

The 47-year-old and the company struck a deal on Wednesday, settling the breach of contract case under undisclosed terms, according to court papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Uchitel sued the sugar baby dating website claiming they fired her without paying her $60,000 on the remainder of her contract. racheluchitelnyc/Instagram

Uchitel – who was a spokesperson for the site – settled under undisclosed terms. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Uchitel claimed she was fired amid the Rep. Matt Gaetz scandal that Seeking Arrangement became embroiled in. Stephen Yang for NY Post

“I’m glad this is in the rear view mirror and I’m looking forward to more meaningful ways to give my attention and energy in the future,” Uchitel told The Post Thursday.

Uchitel said she “unfortunately” could not reveal what the terms of the settlement were.

According to her lawsuit, she signed a six-month contract with Seeking Arrangement in 2021 for which she would be paid $120,000 to act as a spokesperson for the site in an effort to de-stigmatize sugar baby dating.

But two months after the company got caught up in a scandal in which Gaetz (R-Florida) was accused of using the platform to connect with women to have sex with in exchange for money, Uchitel was fired, her suit alleged.

Uchitel claimed she was still owed $60,000 under the contract she signed with Seeking Arrangement.

The company then allegedly backtracked, saying it would keep Uchitel on if she signed a more restrictive contract and a non-disclosure agreement — and that if she didn’t, she wouldn’t get the money she claimed she was owed, the lawsuit stated.

She sued for $71,560 — including $10,000 for an assistant and $1,560 for hair and makeup costs — and other unspecified damages.

Seeking Arrangement has millions of users, the vast majority of which are younger women looking to meet older men for companionship and sex in exchange for cash and goods. The company says it doesn’t allow users to pay for sex.

Lawyers for Seeking Arrangement didn’t return a request for comment Thursday.