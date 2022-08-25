Two notable local public officials test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Two prominent public officials revealed Thursday that they have contracted COVID-19.

Both Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced their diagnosis.

Arwady released a statement saying she tested positive for the virus Wednesday night. She tweeted this the first time in the pandemic that she was tested positive for COVID and noted she’s experiencing cold-like symptoms and a fever. Arwady credited her relatively mild symptoms to the fact she’s double vaccinated and boosted.

“I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus. We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us,” Arwady wrote.

Chicago’s top doctor said she will follow CDC guidelines and continue to work from home and isolate.

As for White, the retiring secretary of state said he also is experiencing mild COVID symptoms, after testing positive Wednesday. White’s office said he will quarantine and work from home.

White, who said he’s double vaccinated and twice boosted, turned 88 in June and will be retiring from political office once his sixth term as Illinois secretary of state concludes in January of 2023.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram