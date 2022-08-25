ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two notable local public officials test positive for COVID-19

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0Yaq_0hV8rvk200

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Two prominent public officials revealed Thursday that they have contracted COVID-19.

Both Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced their diagnosis.

Arwady released a statement saying she tested positive for the virus Wednesday night. She tweeted this the first time in the pandemic that she was tested positive for COVID and noted she’s experiencing cold-like symptoms and a fever. Arwady credited her relatively mild symptoms to the fact she’s double vaccinated and boosted.

“I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus. We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us,” Arwady wrote.

Chicago’s top doctor said she will follow CDC guidelines and continue to work from home and isolate.

As for White, the retiring secretary of state said he also is experiencing mild COVID symptoms, after testing positive Wednesday. White’s office said he will quarantine and work from home.

White, who said he’s double vaccinated and twice boosted, turned 88 in June and will be retiring from political office once his sixth term as Illinois secretary of state concludes in January of 2023.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois health officials report counties' COVID-19 transmission levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Friday, Aug. 26, 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that six of the counties in the region it serves are listed at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
fox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 24,297 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths since last Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 24,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths since Aug. 19. According to the CDC, 33 counties are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, and an additional 48 counties are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Report gives more warnings about Illinois’ unemployment trust fund debt

The University of Illinois’ Institute of Government and Public Affairs has released a report examining the debt in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. It highlighted a number of concerning problems in the way the state managed the fund both before and after the pandemic hit. Illinois’ unemployment insurance trust fund ran up a deficit of more than $4 billion, and did not pay it back before the deadline to avoid accumulating interest. Paying back the debt could now require either higher taxes on employer paychecks, lower benefits to unemployed workers, or both.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19#Chicago Public Health#State#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wmay.com

Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Deadline to File Claim in the Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement in Illinois Nears

(NBC CHICAGO)- Time is running out for eligible Illinois residents to submit their claims as part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that resulted in many residents receiving checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the...
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Teachers In Illinois By District

A good education can open doors to a lot of opportunities. Studies have shown that most Bachelor’s degree holders earn nearly $26,000 more per year than high school graduates. If students decide that getting a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide them with the tools, skills, and support they need to make that decision.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy