Chiefs Hall of Honor features special tribute to Len Dawson

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will honor legendary quarterback Len Dawson during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dawson passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 87.

The tribute to his life and legacy begins with a special exhibit inside the Chiefs Hall of Honor at the stadium. The Hall opens to all fans as soon as the stadium opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Fans are greeted by a massive collage showing “Lenny the Cool” through the years before coming to a big screen showing some of Dawson’s greatest highlights while playing for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs also have his gold Hall of Fame jacket and a replica bust from his 1970 induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Fans can also catch a glimpse of Dawson’s helmet and a ticket stub from Super Bowl IV when Dawson led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs will release other plans to honor Dawson at a future time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

