Best Labor Day sales on indoor and outdoor furniture: West Elm and more

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UwNi_0hV8rO3P00

Hooray! Labor Day is almost here and it’s time to sit back, relax and shop .

We want to thank you for your hard work, as working your tail feathers day in and day out is no easy feat. So congratulate yourself on your efforts with a reward. You earned it!

If you’re conflicted on what to buy yourself, let us suggest a home makeover, as your space should be a place of tranquility and peace.

To help you narrow down your home furnishing options, we rounded up the best Labor Day furniture sales of 2022.

Find both outdoor and indoor options below from top retailers such as West Elm , Frontgate , Wayfair and more.

1. West Elm

Decorate your backyard and home just the way you like it with the help of West Elm. Shop up to 50% off outdoor and garden now.

2. Frontgate

Don’t miss out on this Frontgate Labor Day event. Save up to 50% off sitewide and take advantage of extra savings on clearance items. Not to mention, Frontgate has some of the best bathroom and bedroom furniture around.

3. Wayfair

The Save-A-Thon is still going strong, so head over to Wayfair and save up to 60% off indoor and outdoor home finds.

4. Ashley’s

Quick! Run (don’t walk) to Ashley’s to save 40% off everything on the site. Yes, that include both indoor and outdoor furniture alike!

5. The Home Depot

The Home Depot has your back with Labor Day appliance savings. The sale starts now, so save up to 30% off select appliances and score free delivery on purchases of $396 or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lf0qC_0hV8rO3P00
New York Post Composite
6. Lowe’s

Did someone say Lowe’s Labor Day savings? Take up to 40% off bath, 30% off kitchen, 50% off outdoor furniture and more.

7. AllModern

From throw pillows and task chairs to desk lamps and bathroom vanities, AllModern has some of the best-looking furniture items around.

8. Burrow

Labor Day savings are now live at the sophisticated furniture store, Burrow. Each piece is crafted with a modern appeal, and it can’t be beat. Use code LDS22 for up to $1,000 in savings.

9. Bed Bath & Beyond

We love us a good Bed Bath & Beyond sale. Decorate your space with up to 80% off during the brand’s warehouse clearance sale and tag on an additional 20% off savings.

10. Target

Target is always a good idea — especially when you can save big on home and outdoor furniture. Happy savings and decorating!

11. Walmart

Save on thousands of rollbacks right now. Score deals on patio chairs, wicket sitting sets and more.

12. FLOYD

Head over to FLOYD now and save 20% off everything , including the brand’s iconic bed frame. Plus, score 25% off The Sectional too.

13. Neighbor

Cozy meets modern at Neighbor furniture store. Save 10% off outdoor furniture and 15% off major $6,000 spending. Use code LABORDAY at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFM0X_0hV8rO3P00
New York Post Composite
14. Overstock

Are you ready to save massive discounts at Overstock? Enjoy 70% off thousands of items now.

15. Appliance Connection

Whether you’re in the market for a new washer, microwave or other large appliances, Appliance Connection is the place to go. Save on the brand’s close out deals now.

16. APT2B

From gorgeous sofas, dinning room essentials and cute summer finds, APT2B has you covered. Enter your email for an instant $150 savings.

18. Best Buy

Labor Day is often the perfect time to score big-ticket items. Save on washers, fridges and more.

19. Amazon

It’s no secret that Amazon has some of the best furniture deals across the board. Head over to the site now to save big.

20. Allform

Remodel your home while saving 20% off sitewide. Use code LDS20 at checkout.

21. Outer

Outer is known for their game-changing weather-protected seating. Now, you can save 30% off this Labor Day.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

