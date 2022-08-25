Read full article on original website
LaComay
7d ago
how tf this happened? homey in Park St. blending in just fine. 🤣
Reply(2)
8
News 8 Exclusive: A ride-a-long with undercover detectives in Hartford
In a News 8 exclusive, we were with Connecticut State Police as an elite unit of undercover detectives surveyed the streets of Hartford. Their goal is to get drugs off the streets and get those suffering from addiction the help they need.
Eyewitness News
Middletown police make arrest in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death
HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
Eyewitness News
Manchester Police investigating shooting, pedestrian struck by car
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The roads are getting busy and it is only expected to get worse. The UConn women are back on campus, working out but not practicing. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Paige Bueckers, there’s no working out, no practicing,...
Bristol Press
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigating animal abuse case in New Haven
47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend. Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is...
Eyewitness News
Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway
(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning. State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m. Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation
We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Register Citizen
Hartford man, 43, sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on firearms offense, violating supervised release
HARTFORD — A Hartford man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm while he was on supervised release for an earlier offense, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Andre Hudson, 43, was sentenced by U.S....
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
Register Citizen
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
Eyewitness News
Teen charged in crash that sent Naugatuck officer to the hospital
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old was arrested in a crash that sent a Naugatuck police officer to the hospital Tuesday. Police said the teen was driving a stolen car and hit a Naugatuck police vehicle. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Elm Street and Scott...
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
zip06.com
Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police
A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
Eyewitness News
Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year
Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. A deadly fire in Middletown is under investigation. One dead in early morning fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. Vigil held...
