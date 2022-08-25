ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Middletown police make arrest in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death

HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester Police investigating shooting, pedestrian struck by car

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The roads are getting busy and it is only expected to get worse. The UConn women are back on campus, working out but not practicing. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Paige Bueckers, there’s no working out, no practicing,...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigating animal abuse case in New Haven

47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend. Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway

(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning. State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m. Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.
BETHANY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation

We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen charged in crash that sent Naugatuck officer to the hospital

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old was arrested in a crash that sent a Naugatuck police officer to the hospital Tuesday. Police said the teen was driving a stolen car and hit a Naugatuck police vehicle. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Elm Street and Scott...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police

A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
BRANFORD, CT

